Irish Food, Great Music, And Festive Fun: It's Your St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide

Saint Patrick’s Day is widely celebrated in the United States on March 17 and honors the patron saint of Ireland, Saint Patrick.

What began as a religious feast day for Irish immigrants has grown into a nationwide cultural celebration of Irish heritage. The day also commemorates Irish history, traditions, and the influence Irish immigrants have had on American culture.

The Nooga Leprechaun Crawl

The 3rd Annual Nooga Leprechaun Crawl returns Saturday, March 14, from 3:00 pm to 3:00 am, bringing together locals and visitors for Chattanooga’s only truly local pub crawl. This year’s crawl features 20+ participating bars and restaurants across the Northshore, Downtown, and Southside neighborhoods.

Participants receive a wristband that grants no cover charge at all stops and access to crawl-exclusive specials at every location. Live entertainment including DJs, live music, and karaoke will be happening throughout the night. They even have a post crawl Diner Spot for the crawlers.

The Nooga Leprechaun Crawl gives Chattanoogans (and visitors who want the real experience) an easy, fun excuse to:

Try a bar or restaurant they’ve never stepped into before

Walk away with a new favorite spot (and maybe a new friend)

Get rewarded with crawl-exclusive specials and no cover charge just for showing up with a wristband

White Lightning Harley Davidson annual St. Patrick’s Day Party

Join the White Lightning Harley Davidson crew on March 14, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. as they celebrate their annual St. Patrick's Day Party. The party is from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. featuring food, fun, drinks, games and giveaways. The Alhambra Highlander Pipes and Drum will perform at noon.

Lucky Shamrock Market

The Lucky Shamrock Market is a lively celebration in Cambridge square that brings community joy. Filled with music, vendors and festive energy, the Market brings together a mix of fun and shopping in the square. From local vendors and delicious food to family-friendly activities and entertainment. You will even get a chance to hunt for some "Lucky Shamrocks". The Lucky Shamrock Market is the perfect place to enjoy great food, share smiles, and support local vendors and small businesses. The market is March 14, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Dragon Lounge St. Patrick’s Day celebration

Celebrate St. Paddy's with them with some snacks, games and a flight of 4 new drinks dosed at 12.5mg each. Must be 21 years old and up. Part is all day.

The Boneyard Bar

The Boneyard Bar presents Shamrocks on Station Street. Live music from The Wolfhounds, TrìSelkie, and headliners The Molly Maguires delivering nonstop Celtic rock energy that will keep the crowd singing and moving all night long. Grab your green, tag your crew, and meet up on Station Street for a night of music, mischief, and maybe even a little luck of the Irish! $10 Cover at the Door | 21+. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the entertainment starts at 7:30 p.m.

Granny’s Bar

From March 13-17 Granny’s Bar is offering $5 pints of green beer, $5 Jameson, $8 Car Bombs, $8 frozen Mudslides, $10 garlic or Buffalo wings, $12 Granny’s burger, $10 Redneck Reuben, $8 Irish Hot Dog, $8 Tater Tots, and $8 Soft Pretzels.

The Reading Room

Chattanooga’s newest bar and book room, the Reading Room is hosting St. Patrick’s Day Nacho Pop Up. The Unicorn Nashville is posting up all weekend to class up a quintessential bar snack. These nachos are elevated all the way to heaven, and if the flavors don’t make you swoon, they’re also cleverly named after authors and books. This is a natural partnership and we are so excited. It’s going to be a great weekend, come visit and taste for yourselves. Saturday March 14, from 5-11 p.m.