Irish Food, Great Music, And Festive Fun: It's Your St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide

Saint Patrick’s Day is widely celebrated in the United States on March 17 and honors the patron saint of Ireland, Saint Patrick.
What began as a religious feast day for Irish immigrants has grown into a nationwide cultural celebration of Irish heritage. The day also commemorates Irish history, traditions, and the influence Irish immigrants have had on American culture.
And Chattanooga has plenty to offer for those of you who want to do something fun to celebrate the holiday.
The Nooga Leprechaun Crawl
The 3rd Annual Nooga Leprechaun Crawl returns Saturday, March 14, from 3:00 pm to 3:00 am, bringing together locals and visitors for Chattanooga’s only truly local pub crawl. This year’s crawl features 20+ participating bars and restaurants across the Northshore, Downtown, and Southside neighborhoods.
Participants receive a wristband that grants no cover charge at all stops and access to crawl-exclusive specials at every location. Live entertainment including DJs, live music, and karaoke will be happening throughout the night. They even have a post crawl Diner Spot for the crawlers.
The Nooga Leprechaun Crawl gives Chattanoogans (and visitors who want the real experience) an easy, fun excuse to:
- Try a bar or restaurant they’ve never stepped into before
- Walk away with a new favorite spot (and maybe a new friend)
- Get rewarded with crawl-exclusive specials and no cover charge just for showing up with a wristband
White Lightning Harley Davidson annual St. Patrick’s Day Party
Join the White Lightning Harley Davidson crew on March 14, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. as they celebrate their annual St. Patrick's Day Party. The party is from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. featuring food, fun, drinks, games and giveaways. The Alhambra Highlander Pipes and Drum will perform at noon.
Lucky Shamrock Market
The Lucky Shamrock Market is a lively celebration in Cambridge square that brings community joy. Filled with music, vendors and festive energy, the Market brings together a mix of fun and shopping in the square. From local vendors and delicious food to family-friendly activities and entertainment. You will even get a chance to hunt for some "Lucky Shamrocks". The Lucky Shamrock Market is the perfect place to enjoy great food, share smiles, and support local vendors and small businesses. The market is March 14, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The Dragon Lounge St. Patrick’s Day celebration
Celebrate St. Paddy's with them with some snacks, games and a flight of 4 new drinks dosed at 12.5mg each. Must be 21 years old and up. Part is all day.
The Boneyard Bar
The Boneyard Bar presents Shamrocks on Station Street. Live music from The Wolfhounds, TrìSelkie, and headliners The Molly Maguires delivering nonstop Celtic rock energy that will keep the crowd singing and moving all night long. Grab your green, tag your crew, and meet up on Station Street for a night of music, mischief, and maybe even a little luck of the Irish! $10 Cover at the Door | 21+. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the entertainment starts at 7:30 p.m.
Granny’s Bar
From March 13-17 Granny’s Bar is offering $5 pints of green beer, $5 Jameson, $8 Car Bombs, $8 frozen Mudslides, $10 garlic or Buffalo wings, $12 Granny’s burger, $10 Redneck Reuben, $8 Irish Hot Dog, $8 Tater Tots, and $8 Soft Pretzels.
The Reading Room
Chattanooga’s newest bar and book room, the Reading Room is hosting St. Patrick’s Day Nacho Pop Up. The Unicorn Nashville is posting up all weekend to class up a quintessential bar snack. These nachos are elevated all the way to heaven, and if the flavors don’t make you swoon, they’re also cleverly named after authors and books. This is a natural partnership and we are so excited. It’s going to be a great weekend, come visit and taste for yourselves. Saturday March 14, from 5-11 p.m.
Collegedale Scavenger Hunt
Collegedale Parks and Recreation invites kids and their families to celebrate St. Patrick’s season with adventure, fresh air, and a little Irish luck at the upcoming Saint Patrick’s Scavenger Hunt on Saturday, March 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
The fun begins at the pavilion at Imagination Station, located at 4910 Swinyar Drive, and continues along the scenic Wolftever Creek Greenway. Participants will check in with event staff to receive directions and a list of tasks to complete along the route.
Participants who complete the scavenger hunt before noon will be entered into a prize drawing. Be sure to bring a cell phone, as it will be needed to participate in the activities.
“Lace up those shoes and join us for a scavenger hunt on our Greenway,” stated Christina Clark, Parks and Recreation Supervisor for the City of Collegedale. “Be prepared to get some steps in as the trail is around a mile and a half long.”
This free, family-friendly event is suitable for all ages and is a great way to enjoy the outdoors together while celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in a fun and active way.
For more information, please call 423-468-1971 or email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov
Whiskey Cowgirl
On Sunday March 15, Whiskey Cowgirl is hosting a feeling lucky brunch market featuring brunch Specials, permanent jewelry, hat bar, designer-inspired handbags, tattoos, local art and more starting at 11 a.m.
St. Patty’s Day Vintage Market
On Sunday March 15, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. HiFi Clyde’s presents their St. Patty’s Day Kick Off Vintage Market. Pull up, grab a drink, dig through racks, and catch some lucky finds. They’ll have vintage clothing, art, jewelry, antiques, food, music, and brunch/drinks all day. Bring your friends, wear some green, and end your St. Patty’s celebration the right way.
This is just a small sample of activities and events happening around St. Patrick’s Day in the Scenic City. There is likely some form of celebration happening at your favorite watering hole.