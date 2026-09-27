Fort Oglethorpe Welcomes "Fort O Fright" Experience To Stable 41 This October

The City of Fort Oglethorpe invites residents, families, and guests to experience Fort O Fright, a Halloween experience that brings spooky fun and local history to Stable 41 every Friday and Saturday night in October from 7 to 10p.

Stable 41 is located 214 First Street in Fort Oglethorpe, and Fort O Fright features three attractions in one location: a haunted stable, black light skating, and a guided ghost tour of historic Barnhardt Circle.

The haunted stable walk-through will bring spooky scenes, characters, and surprises to life inside Stable 41. Black light skating will offer a fun, glowing experience for guests looking for a lighter Halloween activity. The guided ghost tour will take visitors through Barnhardt Circle while sharing stories, legends, and history connected to Fort Oglethorpe’s unique past.

“Fort O Fright gives us a chance to celebrate Halloween in a way that is fun, creative, and connected to the history of Fort Oglethorpe,” said Bobby Daniels, Community Engagement Administrator for the City of Fort Oglethorpe. “This event gives us a great opportunity to use the unique setting to create something memorable for our community and guests.”

Tickets will be available for individual attractions or bundled experiences. Guests may choose one activity for $10, two activities for $17, or all three activities for $22. Pre-purchasing tickets is encouraged and will help save time in line. Tickets go on sale September 1 at letsgoforto.com.

The City is also seeking volunteers to help bring Fort O Fright to life. Volunteer opportunities include haunt actors and helpers, guided ghost tour support, make-up artists, guest assistance, and general event support. Those interested in volunteering can sign up at letsgoforto.com/volunteer.

More information about Fort O Fright, including tickets and event updates, can be found at letsgoforto.com.