Annual “Summerween” Celebration Will Take Over Patten Square

Patten Square will be filled with SPOOKTACULAR fun for all to enjoy! Attendees can dust off their favorite costumes at Downtown Chattanooga’s 4th annual “Summerween” celebration!

Make plans to join your fellow fun lovers this Saturday June 28th.

The street will be filled with performers including fire dancers and magicians along with vintage and eclectic vendors.

Typical Halloween traditions will be included like trick or treating, but also some new ones with a twist like a Watermelon Carving Contest and Kid/Adult Costume contests.

SCHEDULE:

6:00 PM - Event Opens

6:30 PM - Palm Ghosts on the Summerween Stage

7:00 PM - Kids Costume Contest at the Summerween Stage, Watermelon Carving Contest Judging at the River City Company Tent

7:45 PM - Teen Costume Contest at the Summerween Stage

8:00 PM - Lillian on the Summerween Stage

9:15 PM - Adult Costume Contest at the Summerween Stage

9:30 - Chattanooga Fire Cabaret

10:00 - Event Closes

Event partners and sponsors include: Z.C. Patten Fund, Nooga Lights, and the Tennessee Arts Commission.

Vendors and guests include: Luna Clay Chatt, Lucy's Balloons and Event Entertainment, Green Eyes Festival, Feral Oddities, Gothic Trading Company, Ivy's Henna, Cluster Funk Studio, Sacke & Sugar, Smells Good Wax Co., Shadow Witch Designs, Hallowcon, Chattooine, Dread Hollow, Ghostbusters East TN/North GA, ShudderCon, Windy City Eatz, and Nostalgia Tap Trucks.