“Fun On The Fourth” Brought Back As Chattanooga’s July 4th Celebration

Fun on the Fourth will serve as Chattanooga’s official Independence Day celebration on Tuesday, July 4, with a free family event featuring nostalgic fun in the center of our downtown.

Showcasing the spirit of community with old-fashioned fun along with high tech entertainment, Fun on the Fourth will fill Miller Park and the surrounding closed streets from 2:00-9:30pm with:

A 50’ gondola Ferris wheel as the centerpiece of activity, surrounded by other favorite carnival-style games such as a water gun race and a balloon toss, complete with prizes

A full schedule of diverse live music on the Miller Park stage

Atlanta Braves Country Road Tour, featuring a “Pose at the Plate” experience where fans can step into a replica of Truist Park and pose for their own customizable baseball card

Vintage cars and vendorsVariety of food trucks, cocktails and frozen drinks

Spectacular finale laser light show

A schedule of diverse entertainment on the Miller Park stage will feature some of Chattanooga’s best-loved local bands with back-to-back music from 2:00pm - 9:30pm, showcasing funk, alt country, bluegrass and old-school party music. The schedule features:

2:00-3:00pm Killakeyz (Funk/rock)

3:20-4:40pm The Hip Elixir (Southern rock, blues, funk, jazz and world music)

5:00-6:00pm The New Dismembered Tennesseans (bluegrass)

6:20-7:40pm Love, Peace & Happiness (Motown, soul and party covers)

8:00-9:30pm Davey Smith & the Pearl Snap Preachers (country)

A choreographed laser show finale by Helm Production will fill the block with movement, light and color at 9:30 to culminate the day’s festivities.

Fun on the Fourth was previously held on July 4, 2021, when it was announced that Pops on the River was not being scheduled for that year. Fun on the Fourth was met with great enthusiasm and brought an estimated 5,000 community members and visitors to our center city to celebrate the occasion.

Fun on the Fourth is produced by Chattanooga Presents with support from the City of Chattanooga, the Chattanooga Tourism Company, the Lyndhurst Foundation, the Benwood Foundation, Miller Lite, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and T-Mobile.