Galentine’s Disco Night Spins Back Into Collegedale On Friday, February 13th

Grab your girls, break out the glitter, and lace up those roller skates—Galentine’s Disco is back!

Collegedale Parks and Recreation invites females ages 14 and up to celebrate friendship, fun, and fabulous vibes at Galentine’s Disco on Friday, February 13th.

This girl’s only night out features a pop-up roller skating rink, karaoke sing-alongs, crafts, games, and delicious food—all designed for making unforgettable memories with your favorite gals.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own skates or rent a pair from Dazey Skate Co. Whether you’re skating the night away or cheering from the sidelines, there’s something for everyone.

“As Leslie Knope said on Parks & Recreation, ‘February 14th, Valentine’s Day, is about romance. But February 13th, Galentine’s Day, is about celebrating lady friends,’” said Christina Clark, Collegedale Parks and Recreation supervisor. “We can’t wait to see girls from across the community—skaters and non-skaters alike—to enjoy all the fun we have planned.”

The disco runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Founders Hall at the Collegedale Commons, located at 4750 Swinyar Drive. The event is free for all females ages 14 and older.

Attendees can also indulge in sweet treats from a local business, create a hands-on craft with Chattanooga Board & Brush, and enjoy even more surprises throughout the evening.

For more information about Galentine’s Disco, call 423-468-1971 or email parksandrec@collegedaletn.gov.