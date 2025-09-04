Geekster Celebrates Twelve Years Of Comics, Toys, And Joy In Cleveland

Cleveland Geekster is returning for its 12th annual celebration of comics, toys, art, games, and pop culture! The event takes place on Saturday, September 13, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cleveland State Community College gymnasium.

This year promises to be the biggest Geekster yet, featuring almost 50 vendors filling nearly 60 booths with vintage toys, rare comic books, Funko Pops, board games, video game memorabilia, collectibles, and much more. Local artists will also be showcasing their original work, making it a must-visit for collectors and art lovers alike.

Admission is $10, and children 12 and under enter for free.

“What started as three friends geeking out has become a tradition for thousands of people,” said Rob Alderman, co-founder of Geekster. “Every year, families come to connect over the things they love – and that’s what makes this event so special. It’s nostalgia, creativity, and community all rolled into one Saturday.”

In addition to shopping and browsing collectibles, Geekster attendees can look forward to special artist showcases, a Magic: The Gathering tournament, and the ever-popular charity raffle benefiting local causes. Cleveland Geekster is sponsored by Epikos Cards, Comics, and Games in Chattanooga.

“The best part of Geekster isn’t just the cool toys and comics,” said Ryan Faricelli, co-founder. “It’s watching parents share pieces of their childhood with their kids while discovering new things together. That energy, that excitement, is what keeps us doing this year after year.”

Last year, Geekster welcomed more than 1,200 attendees, making it one of the largest shows of its kind in the region. Organizers expect an even bigger turnout in 2025 as word spreads about this family-friendly, one-day-only event.

“Geekster is more than a show. It’s a celebration of everything we love about geek culture,” said Ashley Raburn, co-founder. “Every table has a story, every collectible holds a memory, and we’re thrilled to create an event where those stories and memories can be shared.”

The tradition of giving back continues with the charity table raffle, where vendors donate collectible items for a grand prize bundle. Raffle tickets are just $1, and one lucky winner will take home the entire collection of donated treasures. This year’s raffle proceeds will support Smoky Mountain Children's Home, an organization providing shelter and aiding in foster placement for children in need across our region.

Over the years, Geekster has raised thousands of dollars for local charities, including Liv in the Journey, Oak Grove Elementary School, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Karis Dental, the Empty Stocking Fund, the Cleveland State art department, City Fields, and Sleep In Heavenly Peace.

Tickets for the 12th Annual Cleveland Geekster can be purchased at the door for $10. Children 12 and under attend free. The Cleveland State Community College gymnasium is located at 3535 Adkisson Drive NW in Cleveland, Tennessee. For more information, visit Cleveland Geekster’s Facebook page at facebook.com/clevelandgeekster