Get Back To School Ready With Fresh Finds Sunday At The Chattanooga Market

It’s hard to believe that the kiddos will be returning to school shortly. Preparations are made easy with a weekly Sunday trip to the Chattanooga Market.

Luckily, the transition coincides with the season’s freshest farm produce at prime availability. Lunch boxes are easy to pack with bite sized tomatoes, sliced peaches and peppers or cubed squashes steamed the night before.

Locally milled oatmeal and granola are at the ready for those busy mornings and sweet treats feel less sinful when they’re homemade versus mass produced.

Shopping each Sunday at the Chattanooga Market will make the weekly routine healthy and easy.With a fresh theme each Sunday, there are plenty of reasons to keep coming back.

Throughout the Summer, room is made for new vendors to attend at the Chattanooga Market including new food trucks, artists and bakers.

And, Sunday Funday wouldn’t be complete without live music—this Sunday, August 9th, features Mike Jaynes at 12:30 and Mike Wheeler at 2:00pm.

Coming up next….Market Trivia, Touch a Truck and Team Spirit Day.

Know Before You Go