Get Ready To Ring In The New Year In Style All Across The Scenic City

Chattanooga lights up New Year’s Eve with a blend of community spirit, scenic ambiance, good food, and live entertainment.

Do you have special plans to usher in 2026? If not, we’ve put together a brief list of places celebrating New Year’s Eve to help you find just the right event (or restaurant) to help you ring in the new year just the way you like.

At the heart of the city’s celebrations is the annual Coolidge Park New Year’s Eve event, a free, family-friendly festival along the Tennessee River featuring live music, interactive kids’ activities, food and beverage vendors, and a joyful midnight fireworks display that fills the sky above downtown.

Beyond the riverfront festivities, Chattanooga’s vibrant downtown buzzes with options for every style of celebration. From ticketed parties and live music events at hotels and venues to late-night dance parties, upscale dinners, and rooftop gatherings with champagne toasts, there’s something for those seeking a more adult-oriented night out as the clock counts down.

Events

The City of Chattanooga’s Division of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy invites the community to usher in the New Year at the spectacular Chattanooga’s New Year’s Eve Celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2025, at Coolidge Park. The celebration offers a full evening of entertainment designed for guests of all ages, beginning at 3:30 p.m. and reaching its peak just before midnight with a massive community countdown, culminating in a brilliant fireworks display over the Tennessee River to officially welcome 2026 at midnight. Plenty of activities for the kids, live bands for everyone to enjoy and a wide variety of delicious local food and beverage vendors. www.chattanooga.gov/things-to-do/

The annual New Year's Eve Roaring 20s Party at the Read House returns to downtown. Dec 31. Dance the night away with live music by 10-piece band, Gwen Hughes and The Retro Kats. Doors open at 8:30 pm. Enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres from 8:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., an open bar, champagne toast at Midnight, a dessert & coffee bar, and late-night light snacks after Midnight. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their finest New Year's Eve outfits. www.thereadhousehotel.com/holidays/

The Beaters 2026 Rockin' New Year's Eve is being held at The Colonnade Theatre Ringgold, GA. Dec. 31. Tickets are $45 and a $20 add on ticket purchase gives you access to a tasty, warm and cold hors d'oeuvres selection. Be there for the Midnight balloon drop! Purchase tickets here: www.tix.com/ticket-sales/colonnadecenter/

Barrelhouse Ballroom NYE Party - Featuring Slippery When Wet with The Essentials, the Barrelhouse Ballroom NYE Party throws it back to the eighties and is a celebration of the music of Bon Jovi. Expect all the classic Bon Jovi hits, and Ring in 2026 with A champagne toast at midnight, A live countdown on the largest LED screen in Chattanooga, Full bar, party vibes, and rock ‘n’ roll all night long. 9 p.m. December 31. $30-$35. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com

NYE with Landry at The Comedy Catch. Get ready for a night of belly aching laughter as Canadian born stand-up comedian, Landry, takes over The Comedy Catch for NYE. He is the winner of both the Boston Comedy Festival and the World Series of Comedy. The 10:00 pm show will include champagne toast, party favors, and post show entertainment. When you purchase tickets to either show on New Year’s Eve, you can reuse them to return and see the show on Friday or Saturday night, January 2nd or 3rd. You can see Landry’s show again or someone else can use them and enjoy the show in your name. 7 and 10 p.m. December 31. $28-$38.75. The Comedy Catch. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com