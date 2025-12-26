Get Ready To Ring In The New Year In Style All Across The Scenic City

Chattanooga lights up New Year’s Eve with a blend of community spirit, scenic ambiance, good food, and live entertainment.
Do you have special plans to usher in 2026? If not, we’ve put together a brief list of places celebrating New Year’s Eve to help you find just the right event (or restaurant) to help you ring in the new year just the way you like.
At the heart of the city’s celebrations is the annual Coolidge Park New Year’s Eve event, a free, family-friendly festival along the Tennessee River featuring live music, interactive kids’ activities, food and beverage vendors, and a joyful midnight fireworks display that fills the sky above downtown.
Beyond the riverfront festivities, Chattanooga’s vibrant downtown buzzes with options for every style of celebration. From ticketed parties and live music events at hotels and venues to late-night dance parties, upscale dinners, and rooftop gatherings with champagne toasts, there’s something for those seeking a more adult-oriented night out as the clock counts down.
Events
The City of Chattanooga’s Division of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy invites the community to usher in the New Year at the spectacular Chattanooga’s New Year’s Eve Celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2025, at Coolidge Park. The celebration offers a full evening of entertainment designed for guests of all ages, beginning at 3:30 p.m. and reaching its peak just before midnight with a massive community countdown, culminating in a brilliant fireworks display over the Tennessee River to officially welcome 2026 at midnight. Plenty of activities for the kids, live bands for everyone to enjoy and a wide variety of delicious local food and beverage vendors. www.chattanooga.gov/things-to-do/
The annual New Year's Eve Roaring 20s Party at the Read House returns to downtown. Dec 31. Dance the night away with live music by 10-piece band, Gwen Hughes and The Retro Kats. Doors open at 8:30 pm. Enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres from 8:30 p.m. until 10 p.m., an open bar, champagne toast at Midnight, a dessert & coffee bar, and late-night light snacks after Midnight. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their finest New Year's Eve outfits. www.thereadhousehotel.com/holidays/
The Beaters 2026 Rockin' New Year's Eve is being held at The Colonnade Theatre Ringgold, GA. Dec. 31. Tickets are $45 and a $20 add on ticket purchase gives you access to a tasty, warm and cold hors d'oeuvres selection. Be there for the Midnight balloon drop! Purchase tickets here: www.tix.com/ticket-sales/colonnadecenter/
Barrelhouse Ballroom NYE Party - Featuring Slippery When Wet with The Essentials, the Barrelhouse Ballroom NYE Party throws it back to the eighties and is a celebration of the music of Bon Jovi. Expect all the classic Bon Jovi hits, and Ring in 2026 with A champagne toast at midnight, A live countdown on the largest LED screen in Chattanooga, Full bar, party vibes, and rock ‘n’ roll all night long. 9 p.m. December 31. $30-$35. Barrelhouse Ballroom. 1501 Long St. Chattanooga, TN. barrelhouseballroom.com
NYE with Landry at The Comedy Catch. Get ready for a night of belly aching laughter as Canadian born stand-up comedian, Landry, takes over The Comedy Catch for NYE. He is the winner of both the Boston Comedy Festival and the World Series of Comedy. The 10:00 pm show will include champagne toast, party favors, and post show entertainment. When you purchase tickets to either show on New Year’s Eve, you can reuse them to return and see the show on Friday or Saturday night, January 2nd or 3rd. You can see Landry’s show again or someone else can use them and enjoy the show in your name. 7 and 10 p.m. December 31. $28-$38.75. The Comedy Catch. 29 Station St. Chattanooga, TN. thecomedycatch.com
Neon New Year at The Signal. Ring in the New Years at The Signal with performances from Neon Moon, the ultimate 90s Country Tribute band. From Garth Brooks to Randy Travis, Clint Black to Brooks and Dunn, Neon Moon will play all the favorite hits from 90s country. 9 p.m. December 31. $47.10-$75.06. The Signal. 21 Choo Choo Ave. Chattanooga, TN. thesignaltn.com
Songbirds’ Paul Childers NYE Show- Blending Pop, R&B, and Soul since 2014, Paul Childers is a singer-songwriter who will be performing songs celebrating the music of Stevie Ray Vaughn. Come celebrate the New Years with the live sounds of Nashvilleian, Paul Childers. 7 p.m. December 31. $31-$58. Songbirds. 206 West Main Street. Chattanooga, TN. songbirdsfoundation.org
Wanderlinger Brewing Company NYE Party. Pegged as a New Year’s Eve Party stacked with music, friends, and late-night magic, this NYE Party at Wanderlinger Brewing Company features a house community playlist, music from DJ Minkz, YG Tut bringing the countdown to midnight energy, and DJ Shoey closing it out with late-night dance floor magic. Included with your $15 ticket are Light hors d'oeuvres and a champagne toast. 8 p.m. December 31. $15. Wanderlinger Brewing Company. 55 Station St, Chattanooga, TN. wanderlinger.com
Restaurants
Michelin Guide recommended Easy Bistro, Main Street Meats, and Michelin Award winner, Little Coyote will all be open New Year’s Eve.
- At Easy, they'll be incorporating some special things on the menu, like white truffles, caviar, and some additional higher-end steaks. They also have Chef Erik Niel’s tasting menu which is a great way to ring in the New Year.
- On New Year's Day, Main Street Meats and Little Coyote will be open. Main Street Meats will be serving their classic Hoppin' John and collard greens, symbolizing good luck, wealth, and prosperity for the year ahead. Easy Bistro will be closed.
STIR Chattanooga will be open their regular hours New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Located in the historic Chattanooga Choo Choo complex. STIR uses the finest produce, meats, and seasonal ingredients. Their signature raw bar is stocked with the freshest oysters and seasonal seafood available. STIR is famous for cocktails. We freeze and carve 300-pound blocks of artisanal ice, blend our own bitters and syrups, press juices, and slice ingredients, all in-house. Reserve a table and enjoy the classic entrees and creative specials that our chef has prepared for you. Visit: www.stirchattanooga.com
Camila will celebrate the end of the year featuring a special build your own tasting menu. There will be four seatings on the evening of New Year’s Eve and they promise fun surprises. There will be complimentary Champagne toast. There is a $100 minimum per person. Booking fee will be deducted from your final bill at the end of the evening. Visit: www.camilabistro.com and click on the New Year’s Eve reservation tab.
St. John Meeting Place will be open New Year’s Eve and closed New Year’s Day. They will be accepting reservation for New Year’s Eve up to 10 p.m. that day. Guests will be able to welcome the New Year inside until they close at 1 p.m. Make reservations online at: https://www.stjohnsmeetingplace.com/
The downtown location of Rodizio Grill, Brazilian Steakhouse will be open regular hours New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with lunch from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and dinner from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. Prices and menu information is listed here: www.rodiziogrill.com/chattanoogadowntown/
The Hamilton Place location will offer an end the year, all-day dinner from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. featuring Chef’s Specials like Delmonico Steak, NY Strip, and Filet wrapped in bacon. All unlimited, all included along with 16+ juicy flame-grilled meats, fresh salads, and piping hot sides. Reserve your table here: www.rodiziogrill.com/chattanoogahamiltonplace/
Alleia will be open for their regular hours on New Year’s Eve but closed New Year’s Day. Reservations are highly recommended for this restaurant which features hand crafted Italian cuisine utilizing local ingredients. Make your reservation here: www.alleiarestaurant.com
Canyon Grill sitting atop of Lookout Mountain will be open from 5-9 p.m. New Year’s Eve and closed New Year’s Day. Canyon Grill now features a full-service bar and as always, the freshest locally sourced seafood and meats. Visit: www.canyongrill.com
If you’re a fan of sushi, Totto Sushi & Grill will be open from 11:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve and their regular hours of operation New Year’s Day, 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 5-10 p.m. for dinner. Their lunch menu features their all-you-can-eat sushi and hot bar. Reservations recommended. Visit: www.tottonooga.com
Malone’s Steakhouse and Harry’s American Bar and Grill will be open for regular hours New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Malone’s combines steakhouse favorites with bold new flavors in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. Harry’s American Bar was crafted for those who love to socialize, providing a place to escape the everyday and gather for a casual lunch, happy hour, or date night. Make reservations online at: www.bluegrasshospitality.com/malones/
This is just a brief list. Be sure to call ahead and check to see if your favorite place will be open during this holiday.