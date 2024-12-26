Get Ready To Ring In The New Year With A Variety Of Celebrations

Coolidge Park is where the big New Year’s Eve celebration will be this Dec. 31 with a free, family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration packed with excitement, entertainment, and unforgettable moments.

But if you’re still on the fence about what you want to do and where you want to be to ring in the New Year, here are a few other celebrations to consider.

New Year's Eve Roaring 20s Party at the Read House

Ring in the new year at their New Year's Eve Roaring 20s Party. Dance the night away with live music by 10-piece band, Gwen Hughes and The Retro Kats. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres from 8:30 p.m.-10 p.m., an open bar, champagne toast at Midnight, a dessert & coffee bar, and late-night light snacks after midnight.

Guests are encouraged to dress up in their finest roaring 20’s attire or New Year's Eve outfits.

Ticket price includes:

Heavy Hors d’oeuvres - 8:30 pm - 10 pm

Open Bar featuring a Signature Cocktail

Live Entertainment

Midnight Champagne Toast

Dessert & Coffee Bar

Late Night Snacks after Midnight

Overnight Hotel Packages are available at www.thereadhousehotel.com/holidays or by calling 423-266-4121

Dec. 31, 2024, $195/Person plus taxes and fees

*Tickets are non-refundable and cannot be transferred. Must be 21 or older and present a valid ID at the event. Guests are responsible for any valet parking charges. Tickets are $195 plus tax and fees per person.

NYE Slumber Party at the Dwell Hotel

Get ready to ring in the New Year with a cozy and fun sleepover event. Join the party for a night of great music, classic sleepover movies and some delicious food and drinks provided by Matilda Midnight. Onesies or robes are allowed and encouraged, just make sure you wear clothes. Bring your favorite set of pajamas or slumber party accessory to customize with local artist Olivia Reckert. Get ready to make unforgettable memories with friends old and new. Don't miss out on this unique way to celebrate the start of a 2025

Pillow Fight Jams all night by Chattown DJs

Showing your favorite sleep over movies

Photo Booth with custom backdrop for the best NYE pics!

Creative DIY Experience with local artist Oliva Reckert (bring your favorite slumber party accessory to customize)

Complimentary Valet

Complimentary Slumber Party Drink

Cocktail Specials

Champagne Toast at Midnight

Don’t' want to go home? Book your stay at: https://thedwellhotel.com/stay

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Style at The Edwin Hotel

Ring in 2025 at Chattanooga’s premier boutique destination, Whiskey Thief Rooftop Bar atop The Edwin Hotel, Autograph Collection.

Tuesday, Dec. 31st, 2024, beginning at 9 p.m. join the festivities for an evening of celebration and excitement. Dance the night away with electrifying beats from DJ extraordinaire Millondollaman, and indulge in delectable cuisine, handcrafted specialty cocktails, and a sparkling champagne toast as the clock strikes midnight. Gather your friends and make memories that will last a lifetime at The Edwin Hotel.

Date: Tuesday, December 31, 2024

Time: 9 PM to 2 AM

Price: $175 per ticket (Includes 2 drink tickets, buffet, champagne toast, party favors)

Attire: Polished, Festive, and Fabulous!

Rink in the New Year at Ice on the Landing

Ready to glide into 2025 in style? Join the fun at Ice on the Landing for their ‘Rink in the New Year’ Late Skate on Dec. 31, 2024, from 10 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.

Here’s what’s in store: