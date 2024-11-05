Get Ready To Swing With Big Band Day At The Chattanooga Market

Rounding out the 2024 season, Chattanooga Market brings back a local favorite for many this Sunday, November 10th.

Big Band Day brings folks out for a jitterbug of a time. The day features local favorite Sweet Georgia Sound, playing big band and swing tunes from the 30's and 40s.

The 20+ member band is well known for a variety of ballroom dance music that includes classic and modern big band, swing, Latin, and waltz tunes. A little known fact about Sweet Georgia Sound - a subset of this ensemble also morphs into The Wurstbrats during the annual Chattanooga Oktoberfest.

Sweet Georgia Sound will take the stage, for the day, starting at 12:30 pm this Sunday.

Another treat, patrons can observe the Quilts of Valor presentation at 1:30pm, where several Veteran’s will be recipients of hand made quilts to honor them for their service. The mission of this incredible organization is to "Cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor."

This presentation, held each year at Chattanooga Market, is made possible by local Chattanooga Quilts—makers of these beautifully hand-crafted quilts.

With only three more Sundays left at the First Horizon Pavilion before the producer-only Market moves indoors to the Chattanooga Convention Center, there's still opportunity to purchase the season's pick of fall produce.

The next few Sundays are an opportunity for shoppers to scout out their holiday needs and place any special food orders or commissioned specialty items for gift giving.

Remaining Chattanooga Market Schedule:

November 10th - Big Band Day

November 17th - Sunday Funday

November 24th - Thanksgiving Market

December 1st - CLOSED

The popular indoor Chattanooga Holiday Market comes to the Chattanooga Convention Center first TWO weekends in December