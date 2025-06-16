Get Your Team Ready For Adult Big Wheel Racing At Nightfall On Friday, July 4th

The Nightfall Concert Series has teamed up with White Lightning Harley-Davidson to bring you the ultimate challenge in downtown fun: Adult Big Wheel Racing at Nightfall on Friday, July 4th.

Think you’ve got what it takes to be crowned Chattanooga’s Best Big Wheel Racer?

Now’s your chance to prove it. Gather your team of four and relive your childhood glory—on three wheels.

It's red, white, and ridiculous at the Adult Big Wheel Relay Race, where grown-ups race like kids, costumes are encouraged, and bragging rights are eternal.

The race course will be set up in MLK Boulevard between Market and Broad Street, and don’t be surprised if there are a few obstacles along the way. Racing will take place between 5:30pm and 8pm.

Registration is $40 per team, with the winners being awarded each a $50 gift card to White Lighting Harley Davidson’s showroom, a large pizza from Community Pie, a Nightfall koozie and beer ticket, two half-day passes to Nooga Splash, and a First Place medallion to proudly wear around their neck.

Register your team today at the White Lightning Harley-Davidson tent at Nightfall on 20 or 27th, or at the White Lightning dealership at 7720 Lee Highway, open every day. All participants must be 18 years or older.

The big race goes down on July 4th at Nightfall — and it’s gonna be epic. Because nothing says freedom like peddling on a plastic trike with your best buds cheering you on!