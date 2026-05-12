Grab A Spoon: The Annual Ice Cream Social Returns To The Chattanooga Market

The Ice Cream Social at the Chattanooga Market is a 25+ year tradition, and also a fan favorite for kids and adults alike.

Once again Clumpies Ice Cream Co. will be in the spotlight serving it up for a great cause this Sunday at the First Horizon Pavilion.

Market patrons will be able to buy an ice cream tasting flight of four different flavors including Cookie Dough, Cookies & Cream, Birthday Cake and Chocolate with Vanilla Cake. All for just a $10 ticket. After sampling each flavor, ticket holders will be able to vote on their favorite flavor in this cookie vs. cake competition.

Importantly, all proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Down Syndrome Community of Greater Chattanooga whose mission is to enhance the quality of life throughout the lifespan for all individuals with Down syndrome in the greater Chattanooga area by providing resources, education, awareness, advocacy, community, and support to these individuals, their families, and the professionals serving them.

"The Down Syndrome Community of Greater Chattanooga is honored and excited to be the Community Partner for this year's Ice Cream Social. We are so grateful to the Chattanooga Market for giving us this opportunity to raise awareness about our incredible loved ones with Down syndrome and their families. We also want to thank Clumpies Ice Cream Co.”, says Jenna Hazelet of DSCGC. “This event would not be possible without their amazing support!”

Ice Cream Social tickets can be purchased at the event or in advance through Down Syndrome Community of Greater Chattanooga.

“We are thrilled to join the Chattanooga Market again this year for the Ice Cream Social benefiting the DSCGC," Ashley Bottoms, owner and operator of Clumpies Ice Cream Co. said. "It’s an event we look forward to and an organization we’re proud to support. Our mission is to serve joy through thoughtfully crafted ice cream that leaves a meaningful impact.

Live Music for Sunday will be a special showcase of Hamilton County School Bands:

11:00am Hunter Middle School Jazz Band

11:30am Loftis Middle School Jazz Band

12:15pm Soddy Daisy High School

1:15pm East Hamilton High Schoo

l2:00pm Signal Mountain High School Jazz Band

Know Before You Go