Grand Re-Opening Of The Walnut Street Bridge Set For This Saturday

Something Chattanoogans have been anticipating for nearly two years is happening this Saturday, October 3rd: the Walnut Street Bridge will reopen to the public after 18 months of construction and renovations, with a celebratory walk to the NorthShore, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities for all.

Parking will be blocked off on Walnut Street starting at 6 a.m., and the events will begin promptly at noon, featuring some incredible live entertainment with Errol Williams as MC for the day, as well as balloon artists, giant puppets, a Chattanooga library van, mascots from UTC and the Lookouts, and plenty of bubbles from Aubrey the Bubble Lady.

Prior to the bridge’s grand reopening, there will be blessings over it, starting with a blessing by Pastor William Larry Ladd, followed by blessings from local community leaders, including Poet Marsha Mills of Rhyme N Chatt and local historian Linda Moss Mines, to name a few that will be in attendance. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly will then conclude the event with his remarks, followed by a ribbon cutting and a photo alongside other city officials.

Folks are encouraged to enjoy and explore local businesses near both entrances of the bridge. There will also be the 3 Sisters Bluegrass Music Festival happening around the same time at Ross’s Landing, so there is no shortage of things to do following the celebratory walk.

The bridge closed in March of 2025 to begin renovations, and refurbishing the 136-year-old Chattanooga landmark was no easy task. In speaking with Press Secretary for the City of Chattanooga, Stephanie Cepak, about the process, she detailed the amount of work that went into the renovation process.

“Removing, bracing, and rebuilding the metal bones holding up one of Tennessee’s oldest bridges required more than 200,000 pounds of steel, weighing about as much as 43 Volkswagen Atlas SUVs. If laid end-to-end, the replacement steel beams that workers tore out and replaced to save the bridge would stretch for 8,340 feet, equal to the height of 28 Republic Centers stacked on top of one another, or about six Empire State Buildings.

More than 1 out of every 4 load-bearing steel beams had to come out. More than 9 out of every 10 of the suspension trusses had to be overhauled due to heavy rust where the components link together. Of the load-bearing structures that were not replaced, 7% had to have additional steel bracing installed to strengthen the bridge.

In addition to the structural overhaul, workers also installed new, weather-resistant wood decking, rewired the entire bridge to support improved lighting and security cameras, and repaired handrails. Workers have also repainted the bridge “Chattanooga blue” in segments as other work was completed. All of this, including subsequent sanding and painting, was required to be accomplished without dropping any material into the Tennessee River.”

When asked about the importance of the Walnut Street Bridge as not only a connective point, but as a landmark and symbol of the city’s identity, Stephanie discussed the importance of the project generationally for the city’s well-being, detailing how it serves as not only a functional structure but as a larger symbol for Chattanooga’s historical development.

“This project has generational importance to our city’s well-being, which is why Mayor Tim Kelly directed the overhaul. Upgrades to the bridge include installing a new lighting system to illuminate the sidewalk and roadway, adding architectural lighting to highlight the upper spans, lighting the river columns, and enhancing illumination below in Coolidge Park.

Exact replicas of the historic Sun medallions were created and installed throughout the bridge to preserve an important historic detail. Dedicated bridge nameplates were reinstalled. Historic signage was restored by sandblasting and repainting signs to improve visibility and readability.

Additionally, educational signage and new interpretive signs were installed. Again, fully refurbishing a 136-year-old bridge, ensuring that it will continue to serve our city for the next 136 years.

The Walnut Street Bridge is not just a functional structure but also a symbol of Chattanooga’s historical development. It serves as a reminder of the city’s past, its growth over the years, and the importance of the Tennessee River in the development of Chattanooga.”

Walnut Street Bridge Grand Re-Opening