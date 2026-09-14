Halloween Programming Returns To Rock City Glowing And Growing Even Bigger

Rock City’s Halloween experience returns to the mountaintop Sept. 18 with new larger-than-life artistry, live performing characters, brass musicians, expanded hand-built décor and an interactive beverage station.

The experience, which will run through Oct. 31, reimagines the trails through sculpture, dramatic lighting, immersive handcrafted Halloween displays and fall seasonal plantings. Throughout the gardens over 1,000 hand-carved pumpkins will flicker and glow.

New for 2026

The Cursed Cauldron: an interactive beverage experience for both kids and adults where guests concoct shimmering brews and delicious potions

Playful performances featuring Bumbling Bewitched Scarecrow along Legacy Lane, Usnea and Cedar two nature-inspired characters, and Brass musicians on Perch deck

Larger installations for each trail custom built by Rock City’s team of 11 full time artists

Returning Programming

Pumpkin painting in Prospector’s Point

Appalachian Folk Music by Matt Downer, the Ol’ Time Traveler and fiddle player Owen Saunders

Fresh popped Kettle Korn by Choo Choo Kettle Corn

The mountaintop is transformation is led by Rock City’s Innovations Team, which includes a dedicated staff of 11 full-time artists and is supported by an additional 14 contracted artisans and performers. Together, their work showcases Rock City’s commitment to artistry while supporting Chattanooga’s broader creative economy.

Rock City’s Enchanted Pumpkin Patch debuted last year, quickly becoming a fall favorite with its ghostly fog covered atmosphere and large-scale custom-made Halloween styling. In its second year, the event expands with an extra week, larger sculptures, expanded trail installations, and fresh fall plantings. The event aims to be spooky, not scary, for those seeking a fun and immersive Halloween experience without the frights.

Enchanted Pumpkin Patch runs from Sept. 18 through Oct. 31 at Rock City. To learn more visit: seerockcity.com/fall. Tickets for the experience, including the combo ticket with the Tennessee Aquarium can be purchased online at seerockcity.com/tickets-and-passes