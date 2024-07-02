Hamilton County Fair Returns With Headliner Larry Fleet Over Veterans Day Weekend

The reimagined Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair will return for a second year at the historic McDonald Farm over Veterans Day weekend.

Last year’s debut of the new-era County Fair brought more than 40,000 visitors to the breathtaking 2,100-acre farm in Sale Creek and is back this fall with a mix of old favorites, new additions and fun for fairgoers of all ages.

Tennessee-born troubadour Larry Fleet will headline night two with his powerhouse voice and traditional country sound inspired by greats from Merle Haggard to Marvin Gaye. The devout family man and former blue-collar worker turned singer/songwriter is set to capture the essence of tradition and patriotism of the re-envisioned County Fair.

“The Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair came back bigger and better than ever last year at its new home, McDonald Farm,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “We can’t wait until November when our community once again gathers to celebrate everything that makes this county the best place in America to raise a family.”

This year’s live music lineup will also feature platinum-selling band Sister Hazel, set to draw crowds on opening night, and the return of hometown boy, Brandon Davis, whose song “Step by Step” landed no. 4 on the Billboard charts.

Presented again this year by title sponsor Little Debbie, the County Fair welcomes all from near and far to enjoy this beloved autumn tradition.

“The McKee family and the employees of McKee Foods are so proud to once again support the Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair,” said Chris McKee, President & COO of McKee Foods. “We love the opportunity to bring a wholesome family and budget-friendly event to residents of greater Hamilton County. As big a hit as last year’s fair was, we expect 2024 to be even bigger and better. We can’t wait to see all the smiling faces!”

The 2024 Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair promises a jam-packed weekend with expanded amusement rides from the Kissel Amusement Company, more mouthwatering food vendors, agricultural exhibits, a thrill-filled nationally-acclaimed live rodeo, the return of the incredibly popular lumberjack show and so much more.

“We hope to build on last year’s incredible turnout and success while enhancing certain areas to really solidify this fair as a staple event that transcends generations,” said Karen Shostak, Deputy Director of Hamilton County Parks & Recreation. “Thanks to our generous community partners, we’re stoked for the return of this can’t-miss event at a low ticket price bursting with attractions and festivities for everyone to enjoy.”

A new and improved traffic flow plan will lead fairgoers to ample onsite parking at the farm with direct access to the fairgrounds. Daily prices range from $6-8 with discounts for active military, veterans, emergency service personnel, and teachers. A three-day pass is available for $13 in advance and $15 at the gate. Children 10 and under are free.

For more information, forthcoming announcements and to purchase tickets, visit www.hamiltontnfair.com.