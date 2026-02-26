Hamilton Place Mall Welcomes The Easter Bunny Starting Saturday, March 7

The Bunny is bouncing his way to Hamilton Place. Spring is around the corner, and the Easter Bunny will be nestled in his garden, ready to take family photos beginning on Saturday, March 7.

Visit the Easter Bunny at Center Court during the following times:

Monday-Saturday | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., 4-8 p.m.

Sunday | Noon - 2:30 p.m., 3-6 p.m.

Pet photos with the Easter Bunny are available every Monday during the season. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier, and pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after them.

Visits with the Bunny are always free, with photo packages available for purchase. Walk-ins are welcome, though reservations are recommended and can be made here.

This Easter season, Hamilton Place also invites you to enter our Easter Basket Giveaway. With a little help from our friends at lululemon, we loaded up a bag of spring goodies, valued at $500. Enter to win and review giveaway rules.

Please note that Hamilton Place is closed on Easter Sunday.