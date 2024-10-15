Haunted Halloween: Spooky Stories From Around Chattanooga

Chattanooga and the surrounding towns are rooted in rich history, some of it good, some of it ugly and some of it quite scary.

We spoke with a few people who shared some of their spooky stories just in time for Halloween.

Business owner and author, Amy Petulla, shares some of the haunted locations and folklore in her book, “Haunted Chattanooga,” co-authored by Jessica Penot.

The owner of Chattanooga Ghost Tours, Petulla takes guests on walking tours which highlight many haunted locations in downtown Chattanooga. Her book mentions various other spooky spots within the city and surrounding communities.

During a recent interview she mentioned two locations that are reportedly haunted and hold a bloody past – The Hunter Museum of American Art and the Chickamauga Battlefield.

Hunter Museum of American Art

The Hunter Museum of American Art sits on top of Bluff View. This land provides a stunning view of the city and the river and was once native tribal land of the Cherokees. It also served as the site of a vast mansion once belonging to Benjamin Franklin Thomas who opened the first Coca-Cola bottling plant in the city.

The mansion at 15 Bluff View was later the home of a wealthy socialite named Augusta Hoffman who met an untimely death at the hands of her own family members. This ghastly incident may have cursed the land where the museum now sits.

“She was a socialite,” Petulla said. “When she disappeared, it made national news.” Hoffman was a spinster, never married, but loved by the children of the community who called her Auntie Gus, Petulla said.

Hoffman invited her niece and nephew to live with her so she would have some company. However, they had a different reason for wanting to stay with Auntie Gus – her money.

“Suddenly people started to notice that she had not been seen in a while, Petulla said. “The niece and nephew said she had run off with a man, didn’t know his name or where he was from. After many years, the house was sold and while undergoing renovations her remains were discovered inside a crawlspace.” The niece and nephew were convicted but it was later overturned due to lack of evidence.

In 1970 Hoffman’s mansion was torn down to make room for the museum. People have reported paranormal activity there including the apparition of a woman, they say is Hoffman, who just vanishes into thin air. It seems that Auntie Gus remains trapped on the land where she felt betrayed and murdered.

Chickamauga Battlefield

Th battle at Chickamauga was the second deadliest battle in the Civil War, behind Gettysburg. There were 34,000 casualties to include killed, wounded and missing. Of those 18,000 were confederate soldiers and 16,000 were Union soldiers.

Petulla said there are many ghosts that still haunt the battlefield.

“There is whole regiment of soldiers,” she said. “Most of them didn’t die at the battle, most of them died of infection.”

Bodies reportedly laid on the ground for days and weeks. Death eventually came. It was reported that women came out to the battlefields carrying lanterns as they searched for their husbands and loved ones. Petulla said people have reported seeing the spirit of a woman thought to be a bride in search of her fiancé, likely killed in battle. Others have reported strange lights in the evening and apparitions of Union and Confederate soldiers still engaged in battle.

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park Interpretive Park Ranger Christopher Young said he has never experienced anything paranormal.

“I will tell you though, it is extremely eerie to be out here at night,” he said. “Not that I’ve seen anything or heard anything or whatever, just the stillness. It is such a contrast of what it would have been like.”