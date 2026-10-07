Haunted History: Christmas Day Massacre Still Haunts A Nearby Historic Town

As we get closer to Halloween, I always enjoy learning about spooky and alleged haunted locations. Chattanooga has plenty of spooky spots I’ve written about. (You can find those stories here and here.)

But in nearby South Pittsburg there is a spot, right in the heart of the downtown district, where visitors claim to see apparitions and here eerie sounds. This spot is hardly mentioned by the locals who live there. For far too long they’ve tried to bury the bloody massacre that happened on Christmas night in 1927. Plenty of people have sensed something in a particular spot and this story not only made national news, but it was also featured in an episode of Most Terrifying Places in America.

According to old newspaper accounts from the Chattanoogan and Times Free Press and based on a 2004 Tennessee Historical Quarterly article written by Dr. Barbara S. Haskew and Dr. Robert B. Jones III., both formerly of Middle Tennessee State University, tensions here brewed until it erupted in gun fire and death.

The Perry Stove Company employed many South Pittsburg residents and the workers were highly unionized. The company was bought by H. Wetter in the 1920’s and named H. Wetter Manufacturing Company. Wetter wanted to bust the union and as union workers fought back the tension kept rising. Wetter shut the company but kept a small non-union group of workers employed. He placed a barb wired fence around the facility to keep union workers out.

This led to anger and tension between union workers at the picket lines and those employed in the factory. Wetter went as far as filing and receiving an injunction signed by South Pittsburg Mayor Alan Kelly. Wetter then posted worker spies on the roof of the factory to report union supporters picketing and patrolling near the factory.

Some were legally prosecuted for violating the injunction.

The tight knit community of South Pittsburg began to splinter between the two factions. The community’s economy was declining and the division included politicians and local law enforcement.

Republican Marion County Sheriff Washington Coppinger sided with the union workers. Ben Parker, the town's night marshal, sided with the factory workers. On Christmas morning an angry mob of men accosted the mayor and later in the day one of the city marshal, Ewing Smith, allegedly pushed a union man to the ground and drew his gun on him.

According to the news articles it was around 9 p.m., that Christmas night, when Sheriff Coppinger and three of his deputies arrived at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Third Street where some men had gathered with guns and others soon joined with shotguns.

Within seconds a shootout left a bloody mess. It was reported as an endless gun exchange and more than 100 shells were found at the scene.

The governor called the National Guard to restore order. They spent 50 days in the city.

The shootout claimed the lives of Coppinger, his deputy Lorenza A. Hennessey, Parker, Smith, Wetter guard Oran H. LaRowe, and South Pittsburg Police Chief and county deputy James Connor.

According to the articles the shootout left 26 children fatherless.

This is probably a little dramatic embellishment but in the episode of Most Terrifying Places in America, inside the Hotel Robert E. Lee, (Originally the Cameron-Patten Hotel) which did exist and sat on the southwest corner of that intersection, a sniper perched by the window on the second floor and shot into the crowd of gunfighters below before fleeing the hotel.

On July 20, 2014, a two-sided historical marker was placed on the corner of 3rd Street and Cedar Avenue near the town’s clock.