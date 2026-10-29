Haunted Room, Haunted Halloween Event Happens Friday At The Read House Hotel

Recently I wrote about the Crutchfield House which stood in the very spot where The Read House Hotel stands today. It has its own history. It also explains why The Read House Hotel has more than one ghost story. You can read that story here.
Tuesday, I got a tour at The Read House Hotel by Johnny Kirby who confirmed most of the history of the hotel, how The Read House Hotel was built, and later in 1926, renovated to what we see today.
More importantly, he gave me a private tour of room 311, the most notoriously known haunted room in the hotel. Annalisa Netherly’s room.
This ghost hunter’s heart was about to be made happy.
Kirby is an animated tour guide. Expect to be entertained. As we stood in front of room 311, where Annalisa was murdered, a chill went down my spine.
“They had to cut through the original door,” Kirby said. “They were simply unable to get into room 311 when they started doing renovations. So, they brought an exact replica of the original door and an exact replica of the key and lock. It’s the only hotel room in the building with an old-fashioned mechanical lock.”
Walking into the room is like stepping into the 1920’s. All the furniture and fixtures represent that era.
“My personal favorite is the room service gossip telephone,” he said as he pointed to an old fashion desk phone. “It comes with all the bells and whistles too. Ivory mouth and earpieces. Naturally, it's got the old school rotary dial.”
The room overall is kept at a cold temperature to preserve the antiques, but the air itself felt heavy.
In the bedroom above the bed is a piece of art.
“It's an item guests always ask about,” Kirby said. “Now, the artwork over the bed is the newest thing in the room. We got this about four years ago from our sister hotel out of Charleston, the Vendue. The Vendue has an art gallery attached to it. And one of their artists in residence was commissioned to create this, especially for room 311. to lend a little spooky atmosphere to the place.”
It’s a drawing of a dress but it’s covered with velvety light material that moves with the air and wind.
“When tourists see that start to flutter around, some bolt right back out the door,” Kirby said.
He then pointed to the windows which have iron bars in place.
Kirby confirmed that Al Capone did in fact stay in the room. His mugshot is displayed on the wall. My tour guide got animated as he talked about the original Scarface and the Head Honcho of the Chicago outfit.
Kirby said Capone was traveling from Chicago to Atlanta’s federal penitentiary to serve 11 years for tax fraud. He said moving prisoners back in the 1930’s was a bit problematic.
“There were no interstates, trips could take days,” he said. “In this case, they got as far as Chattanooga, and they pulled into The Read House Hotel.”
Kirby said normally a criminal would be housed in the cellar, but Capone had money. Enough to pay for the stay and the iron bars installed on the windows.
Kirby said it was likely hotel staff who thought of placing him in the haunted room.
“And that brings us back to the tale of Annalisa Netherly,” he said.
Kirby said Annalisa and her husband, originally from Chicago, checked into room 311 for what was supposed to be a one week stay. Mr. Netherly was an executive with a construction firm and was in Chattanooga to oversee some work projects.
“Unfortunately, things did not quite work out that way,” he said. “It seems that every project Mr. Netherly engaged in went completely off the rails for one reason or another. Equipment malfunctions, weather delays, property line disputes, supply issues.”
One week turned into ten days, which stretched into weeks and then a full month. During this time Mr. Netherly had to make frequent trips back to Chicago.
“Mr. Netherly leaves Annalisa here alone in 311, gives her a small allowance, and also gives her standing orders to stay put, be a good girl, hold down the fort, and stay out of trouble,” Kirby said. “Annalisa, well, she had problems with the orders.”
Feeling alone, bored, and out of place, Kirby said Annalisa started spending more time in the billiards room. After flirting with men Kirby said most ended up spending the night with her.
“Pretty soon, word starts to get around about this beautiful young lady with an eye for the gentleman and the exotic name of Annalisa, staying at The Read House Hotel,” Kirby said.
Most of her “suitors” were salesmen who talked and bragged about Annalisa to other salesmen. Eventually, word made it to her husband and here is where Kirby lit up the stage.
“Mr. Netherly got wind of the shenanigans going on behind his back here,” Kirby said, voice growing louder. “He catches the next train. back to Chattanooga. He comes bursting in here that night, and he finds Annalisa in there with a young fella. Well, he grabbed that boy, drags him outside, thrashes him within an inch of his life.”
As he acted out the fight scene, I waited for what came next.
“He returns to the room, grabs Annalisa and shoves her into the bathroom, throws her into the tub, grabs his straight-edge shaving razor,” he said reaching a crescendo pitch. “I will spare you the gory details of what happens next.”
He said the fact that Mr. Netherly was a wealthy man and that fact that his wife was cheating on him, in that era, meant it was easy to keep things hush-hush.
They do allow limited bookings for an overnight stay, but no one stays very long.
People would either request another room or a refund or just leave the hotel, Kirby said. People felt uneasy, or felt like their skin was crawling, the bed would move or it seemed as if someone jumped on the bed while you were in it. Shadows are cast upon the wall where there is nothing human to cast a shadow.
One couple, who booked the room as true skeptics left as true believers later telling their story on Local 3 News.
Information about room 311 and bookings are on their website. This Friday the folks at The Read House Hotel invite you to see the spirits for yourselves. On Oct. 30, Chattanooga’s most famously haunted landmark is hosting a night of Halloween revelry, live music, killer costumes, cocktails, and a few guests who may—or may not—have checked out decades ago.
Sloppy Street Taco Band takes the stage from 9 p.m. until midnight, plus costume contests with prizes, food, drinks, and plenty of after-dark mischief. Start the night with their Pre-Party in the Bar & Billiards Room from 6–8 p.m. then follow the spirits to the main event. Costumes encouraged. Spirits guaranteed. Prizes for best individual costume, best couple costume, and best group costume.
The Read House Hotel
- Oct. 30, Halloween Event Pre-Party: 6–8 p.m. | Bar & Billiards Room
- Main Event Doors: 8:30 p.m.
- Live Music: 9 p.m. until midnight by Sloppy Street Taco Band
- Tickets: $20 per person + taxes and fees
- Ages 21+ | Valid ID required
- Buy tickets here
- Website www.thereadhousehotel.com