Haunted Room, Haunted Halloween Event Happens Friday At The Read House Hotel

Recently I wrote about the Crutchfield House which stood in the very spot where The Read House Hotel stands today. It has its own history. It also explains why The Read House Hotel has more than one ghost story. You can read that story here.

Tuesday, I got a tour at The Read House Hotel by Johnny Kirby who confirmed most of the history of the hotel, how The Read House Hotel was built, and later in 1926, renovated to what we see today.

More importantly, he gave me a private tour of room 311, the most notoriously known haunted room in the hotel. Annalisa Netherly’s room.

This ghost hunter’s heart was about to be made happy.

Kirby is an animated tour guide. Expect to be entertained. As we stood in front of room 311, where Annalisa was murdered, a chill went down my spine.

“They had to cut through the original door,” Kirby said. “They were simply unable to get into room 311 when they started doing renovations. So, they brought an exact replica of the original door and an exact replica of the key and lock. It’s the only hotel room in the building with an old-fashioned mechanical lock.”

Walking into the room is like stepping into the 1920’s. All the furniture and fixtures represent that era.

“My personal favorite is the room service gossip telephone,” he said as he pointed to an old fashion desk phone. “It comes with all the bells and whistles too. Ivory mouth and earpieces. Naturally, it's got the old school rotary dial.”

The room overall is kept at a cold temperature to preserve the antiques, but the air itself felt heavy.

In the bedroom above the bed is a piece of art.

“It's an item guests always ask about,” Kirby said. “Now, the artwork over the bed is the newest thing in the room. We got this about four years ago from our sister hotel out of Charleston, the Vendue. The Vendue has an art gallery attached to it. And one of their artists in residence was commissioned to create this, especially for room 311. to lend a little spooky atmosphere to the place.”

It’s a drawing of a dress but it’s covered with velvety light material that moves with the air and wind.

“When tourists see that start to flutter around, some bolt right back out the door,” Kirby said.

He then pointed to the windows which have iron bars in place.

Kirby confirmed that Al Capone did in fact stay in the room. His mugshot is displayed on the wall. My tour guide got animated as he talked about the original Scarface and the Head Honcho of the Chicago outfit.

Kirby said Capone was traveling from Chicago to Atlanta’s federal penitentiary to serve 11 years for tax fraud. He said moving prisoners back in the 1930’s was a bit problematic.

“There were no interstates, trips could take days,” he said. “In this case, they got as far as Chattanooga, and they pulled into The Read House Hotel.”

Kirby said normally a criminal would be housed in the cellar, but Capone had money. Enough to pay for the stay and the iron bars installed on the windows.

Kirby said it was likely hotel staff who thought of placing him in the haunted room.

“And that brings us back to the tale of Annalisa Netherly,” he said.

Kirby said Annalisa and her husband, originally from Chicago, checked into room 311 for what was supposed to be a one week stay. Mr. Netherly was an executive with a construction firm and was in Chattanooga to oversee some work projects.