Have A Spooky Good Time At Lake WinnepeSPOOKAH This October

This October, Lake Winnepesaukah transforms into Lake WinnepeSPOOKAH — a Halloween celebration packed with frights, delights, and scream-worthy fun for “boys and ghouls” of all ages.

Beginning Oct. 3, the South’s favorite family amusement park becomes a moonlit haunt of thrills, chills, and eerie magic every weekend leading up to Halloween night.

This annual family fun tradition began in 2010.

“Our customers requested a family event for Halloween,” said Tennyson Dickinson the amusement park’s Director and Treasurer. “We reached out to a man by the name of Allan Ledford who created the Choo Choo Kids performance ensemble. He was such a great artistic Director. When it came time to create a Halloween event, we turned to Allan, and he took us from an amusement park who had an idea to something grand and glorious for everyone.”

WinnepeSPOOKAH Creative Director Mark Hannah said they had to take two years off during the COVID Pandemic. “So that means this year, is the park’s 100th anniversary and for Lake WinnepeSPOOKAH it’s also the 13th year.,” he said addressing how some find the number 13 to be superstitious.

Hannah said folks will brave entering Clown College, a standalone haunted house akin to a kooky fun house. Guests can board the train of terror where monsters begin to step out as nighttime falls into darkness and shadows and spirits haunt the tracks.

Step into the I.M. Skarie Toy Factory where secrets await. Its maniacal mysteries and spine-chilling frights echo through every haunted hallway. Walk into the laboratory of Nightmares, where the boundaries between science and terror blur, and those who dare to enter may never escape the horrors within.

In addition to the haunted attraction all the amusement park rides will be in operation. Guests can take flight on the all-new Catch-N-Air, soar sky-high on the OH-Zone, or test their courage on the classic Cannon Ball Coaster. Family favorites like the Tilt-A-Whirl, Genie, and antique Carrousel will also be open during the event, all bathed in moonlight and just a little bit of spooky fog.

The spooky spectacle doesn’t stop at the haunts. Every hour, guests can catch live magic shows, join the Monster Parade, and moonwalk along to the epic Thriller Parade. As night falls, the lake lights up with a dazzling, choreographed light show, casting an eerie glow over the park and setting the perfect Halloween mood.

Dickinson said the parades will feature different dance groups from local schools, raising funds for their programs. She said WinnepeSPOOKAH is partnering with Ronald McDonald House Chattanooga. Bring your McDonald’s receipt, and you’ll receive a discount entry, and the amusement park will also give back to Ronald McDonald House Chattanooga.

WinnepeSPOOKAH takes over Lake Winnie on the following nights:

Fridays & Saturdays: October 3–4, 10–11, 17–18, 24–25, and Halloween night (Oct. 31) Hours: 6-11 p.m.

Thursdays: October 9 & 16 Hours: 6-10 p.m.

Admission: Ages 3–64: $31.95 + tax Ages 1–2 and 65+: $22.95 + tax, which includes unlimited rides, gate admission, and all Halloween attractions.

Tickets are available online at www.lakewinnie.com or at the park gate.