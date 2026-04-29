Head Over To Infinity Flux Just In Time For Free Comic Book Day This Saturday

Widely considered amongst locals and those in the know as the premier pop-culture and comic book store in the greater Chattanooga area, Infinity Flux has been in business since 2014.

Infinity Flux is located off Hixson Pike and provides a community-oriented space for people passionate about comic books, games, and geek culture, providing them a home away from home and an avenue for connecting with other like-minded folks.

For over a decade now, they have been providing a hub for people to connect in a variety of ways, including offering incredible comics, graphic novels, trading cards such as Magic and Pokémon, multiple RPGs, board games, action figures, retro games, different collectibles, and even vinyl records, movies, CDs, and various pop culture merch.

Just in time for the nationwide annual event, Free Comic Book Day, on Saturday, May 2nd, Infinity Flux will be hosting a massive one-day celebration, featuring multiple free comics, with people urged to get there early, as lines will form fast. For this year’s Free Comic Book Day, Infinity Flux has completed its New Comics Space, which features releases, art prints, and collectible comics.

For Free Comic Book Day, Infinity Flux promises to offer the most free comics of anyone in town. Everyone will get 4 free comics, and people who show up between 9 and 11 a.m. will receive four extra, making eight total free comics.

There will also be giveaways, as well as free coffee from BeCaffeinated and complimentary bagels from Brothers Bagel. Parking can be tough to find; however, there will be additional parking located at Food City across the street. You will be escorted across the road by an officer.

In speaking with one of the owners of Infinity Flux, Meagan Frey, she discussed the history of Infinity Flux, how the store originated, and the role she hopes it plays in the community today.

“We were inspired to start the business from a lifelong interest in comics, gaming, RPGs, and all things cool and interesting. Our long-term vision was to create a one-of-a-kind, magical brick-and-mortar store that people would want to add to their vacation bucket lists and take their family and friends to. Most of us at Infinity Flux are lifelong Chattanoogans, and we wanted to create a place that would rival the best stores anywhere, a place that had a little bit of everything cool.

We hope people think of our store as a place that's there for you when you want it, need it, gotta have it; whether that's just a pick-me-up after a hard day, a silly card or gift for a friend's birthday, or just a fun third place to spend time with the people who make you smile. There are a lot of great stores that specialize in certain areas, and we want to do many things very well.”

Meagan went on to discuss some of the key moments over the years that turned Infinity Flux into the largest and most popular destination for comics, games, and cool stuff.

“There are 10-plus years of key moments and decisions, but the biggest impact is the everyday commitment to being better than the day before and surrounding ourselves with people who share that belief. Purchasing our building in 2022 was key to us really getting to do what we wanted with the space.

Almost all of the art, shelving, and design of our store is hand-created or at least planned by the people you see working here. It's been years of planning, saving, reinvesting, and never forgetting our mission to delight our customers. We always had a dream to be a landmark store for Chattanooga, but now that the space is fully open for the first time, we are finally stepping into that dream.”

Infinity Flux is known for being the largest pop-culture and comic book store in Chattanooga, with a wide-ranging, large selection of products and an incredibly friendly and knowledgeable staff. People who sometimes feel out of place find a home at Infinity Flux, and I think that’s what makes the store so unique. People of all walks of life gather together to play, trade, and talk about all things nerd.

When discussing plans for the next few years, Meagan mentioned that they plan on continuing to improve the store space as well as make Infinity Flux a destination for both locals and folks visiting from out of state.

“We plan to continue improving our space and hope that we succeed in becoming a must-see destination for people in Chattanooga and states beyond. While we do that, we hope to constantly surprise, delight, and over-deliver for our current customers and regulars.”

Infinity Flux, Free Comic Book Day 2026