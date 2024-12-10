“Hello Dolly” Cook Off Highlights Final Weekend Of Chattanooga Holiday Market

A long time Chattanooga Market sponsor, Lodge Cast Iron, will be front and center this Sunday at the annual Chattanooga Holiday Market.

The Lodge Cast Iron “Hello Dolly” themed Cook Off will take place on Sunday, December 15th at the Chattanooga Convention Center—right amidst the gathering of local and regional artisans.

For nearly 20 years, the Cook Off has been a part of Chattanooga Market, organizers say. The event has grown in recognition for spotlighting local chefs and, of course, Tennessee’s own Lodge Cast Iron.

“Our team at Lodge is so excited to return to the Chattanooga Market this year to host the Cook off,” said Mike Otterman, CEO of Lodge Cast Iron. “As a local, family-owned brand, getting involved with our community during the holidays is very meaningful to us and the Market is always a highlight of the year.”

A fan favorite, the Cook Off will feature Lodge’s Hello Dolly collection, a new line for Lodge, manufactured right here in South Pittsburg, TN. Each of the competing chefs will incorporate Lodge products during the cook-off to demonstrate the versatility of this hand-crafted cookware.

The chefs will come armed with their most original holiday dish to serve up to the judges. Additionally, they’ll be provided with a surprise ingredient that must be incorporated into their creation—always an item that can be purchased right at the Holiday Market. With just one hour to cook and ten minutes to plate, the chefs will be competing in front of a live audience.

The event will be emceed by Chattanooga Market’s own, Chris Thomas, who has competed in previous live cooking events. Five local judges will choose the 2024 winning Chef who will be awarded an Allen Hampton original, artistic trophy as well as a grand prize from Lodge Cast Iron.

2024 Competing Chefs:

Market patrons will be able to purchase the new Hello Dolly line as well as many of the traditional Lodge cooking products right at the Chattanooga Holiday Market only on Sunday, December 15th.

And, this weekend will be the final weekend of the Chattanooga Holiday Market. Shoppers can complete their list of gifts to buy during Saturday and Sunday before the Market closes for the 2024 season. The Holiday Market hosts nearly 200 artisans, features live entertainment and is free to attend.

More information regarding the Holiday Market can be found at https://holiday.market.