HES Announces Animal Hero Summer Camp For Young Animal Enthusiasts

Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society is thrilled to announce the Animal Hero Summer Camp, a special program for children entering grades 2-5.

The HES Animal Hero Summer Camp will immerse children in the world of animals through a variety of engaging activities. Campers will learn about animal care, advocacy, and the importance of responsible pet ownership, fostering a deeper connection with animals and understanding their needs.

Sponsored by Southern Adventist University, this exciting camp series will take place from July 22nd through July 26th (for children going in to grades 2nd & 3rd ), and July 29th through August 2nd (for children going in to grades 4th & 5th), offering a unique and educational experience for young animal lovers.

Throughout the camp, participants will enjoy animal-related crafts, interactive games, and unique animal interactions. From meeting adorable shelter pets to understanding their individual needs, children will gain insight into the shelter's mission and discover how they can contribute to animal welfare.

The camp will be held at Humane Educational Society, located at 4155 Randolph Circle in Chattanooga. The cost of the camp is $200 per child, which includes all materials and activities. Registration ends on July 12, 2024, limited spots available.

"We are excited to offer the Animal Hero Summer Camp to the young animal lovers in our community," said Jeanine Cloyd, Education Manager at HES. "This camp is a wonderful opportunity for children to have fun while learning about animal welfare and becoming advocates for our furry friends."

For more information about the Animal Hero Summer Camp and to register, please visit heschatt.org/camp.