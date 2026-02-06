HES Celebrates Their Third Annual Faux Fur Fest On Valentine's Day

Faux Fur Fest is a celebration of the life-saving work of Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society.

At Last: Faux Fur Fest 2026, HES's third-annual fundraiser event in the Faux Fur Fest series, will take place on February 14th at The Signal. Funds raised this evening are critical to the thousands of homeless pets that depend on HES every year.

At Last: Faux Fur Fest invites guests to step back into the soulful glamour of the 1960s with an Etta James-inspired evening celebrating the courageous work of animal rescue at Humane Educational Society. This Valentine's Day event reminds us that love and kindness still truly exist in our world, and may the lonely days be over for the animals within the shelter's care.

The night begins with cocktail hour and several adoptable cuddly friends to meet, followed by a seated dinner by Events With Taste, a live auction featuring renowned local artists, as well as Hamilton Co. student art, and a silent auction with exceptional experiences, artisan crafts, and more. The evening will end with dancing to the iconic showband, The Malemen.

Through the event's auctions and paddle raise pledges, HES hopes to raise funds needed for additional staff, medical care, pet food, heating and air, and critical supplies required to reopen Dog Adopt A, a wing of the shelter that has been closed for over 1 year.

With record-breaking sponsorships and sold-out tickets for this year's event, HES encourages those who cannot attend in person to donate or participate in the At Last Online Silent Auction, which can be accessed through the shelter's website: heschatt.org/fauxfurfest. Bidding opens at 8:00am February 9th and closes at 11:59pm on February 15th.

Those interested in attending At Last: Faux Fur Fest 2026 can register to the event's waitlist at heschatt.org/fauxfurfest, and will be contacted if space opens up.