HES Shelter Is At Capacity, Hosting Free Dog Adoption Event Through Saturday

The Humane Educational Society's dog kennels are full once again, so they are waiving adoption fees on all adult dogs through Easter weekend.

They are looking for adopters and fosters to open their hearts and homes so they can make room for more strays and surrenders waiting to be brought to the shelter. They have over 120 dogs in care that need forever families.

If adoption is not an option at this time, they also encourage folks to consider fostering. Fostering is a great reprieve from the shelter environment for dogs, and HES provides all supplies (food, collar, leash, harness, tags, medical care, etc.) that make an animal's stay in your home successful and easy - all you need to provide is the space and loving care.

Adult dog adoptions are free today through Saturday, April 8th. If you can't adopt, try fostering, even if for only a short time.

To apply for adoption: heschatt.org/dogs

To apply for fostering: heschatt.org/foster

HES is open Tuesday through Saturday from Noon to 5pm, Sunday Noon to 4pm. HES will be closed Easter Sunday