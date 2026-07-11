Humane Society Teams Up With Local Pilot To Fly 70 Cats To Their Forever Homes

On the morning of Tuesday, July 14, Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society (HES) will load up 70 cats and kittens into crates and head to the Wilson Air Center, where the animals will begin their journey to Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester, PA.

The flight will be piloted by Hixson resident and retired Air Force veteran Keith Felter of Race For Life Rescue. After landing in Pennsylvania, ASPCA drivers will transport the cats to Brandywine Valley SPCA, where they will be prepared for adoption.

Since 2016, Humane Educational Society has partnered with the ASPCA as part of the ASPCA Animal Relocation program. This initiative transports dogs and cats from crowded animal shelters to recipient shelters across the U.S. that have more space and higher demand for adoption.

HES currently has over 650 animals in its care. With an influx of cats being brought in since the beginning of *kitten season, transports have helped the shelter make space for the constant stream of new arrivals.

Most ASPCA transports from HES travel by van and typically include 10 to 30 animals. This special flight will transport 70 cats and kittens at once, making it one of the largest relocation efforts in the shelter's recent history.

"This flight isn't just about helping the cats on board," says HES Executive Director Starla Raiborn. "It's about helping every animal that comes through our doors. Every cat that finds a home through our transport program creates room for another animal in need, allowing HES to continue serving Hamilton County while improving outcomes for thousands of animals each year. It's a true example of what can happen when organizations work together toward a common goal. We're incredibly grateful to the ASPCA and Race For Life Rescue for making these lifesaving flights possible."

The cats will leave the HES shelter at 4:30 a.m. on July 14th, and will board the Race For Life Rescue aircraft at the Chattanooga airport for a 6:00 a.m. departure.

* 'Kitten season' is a term many shelters use to refer to the time of year in which cats breed most frequently. "Kitten season" for our local area typically ranges from April-September, and it is when HES has the most intakes of stray or owner-surrendered kittens