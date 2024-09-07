Hidden Passages Scavenger Hunt Launches At Ruby Falls

Discover tiny, whimsical passages in unexpected places in the Hidden Passages Scavenger Hunt at Ruby Falls.

Now through October 31, a series of miniature passages are hidden above-ground at Ruby Falls, including inside the park’s historic castle.

Guests of all ages are invited to see how many they can discover and be inspired to never stop exploring.

For centuries, Ruby Falls Cave and underground waterfall were hidden natural treasures until Leo Lambert accidentally discovered them in 1928 deep inside Lookout Mountain.

Today, almost a century later, Ruby Falls welcomes over half a million guests from around the world to enjoy cave adventures, spectacular views of the Cumberland Plateau, gliding zip lines, luxury treehouse lodging and award-winning special events.

As part of the attraction’s year-long celebration of its 95th anniversary, the Hidden Passages Scavenger Hunt draws inspiration from Leo Lambert’s adventurous and curious spirit. Following the discovery of Ruby Falls, Lambert documented in his journal, “Sometimes the unknown is the greatest adventure.”

Guests can visit the Ruby Falls Hospitality Center at Ruby Falls to begin their scavenger hunt. Scavenger Hunt is included with Ruby Falls admission.

For more information, visit https://bit.ly/hiddenpassages