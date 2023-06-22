Highland Park, Ridgedale Neighborhoods Host Saturday Porch Hop And Block Party

The Highland Park Neighborhood Association and the Ridgedale Community Association will team up for the first time to host the Porch Hop + Block Party this Saturday, June 24, from 1:00 pm - 11:00 pm.

The entire day’s events are free and open to the public.

The Highland Park Porch Hop, now in its fifth year, has always spanned both neighborhoods, followed by a small block party hosted by HPNA. The Ridgedale Block Party, however, is RCA’s first official street closure event.

“We have launched a significant number of initiatives over the past few years to both engage new neighbors and re-engage legacy neighbors, but we know nothing brings people out like good food, music and company,” says RCA President Christina Sacco. “I’m thrilled about this Block Party because it gives us an opportunity to work closer with our Highland Park neighbors and support the creativity of longtime resident Levar LV Wilson, who put this block party together.”

Porch Hop

Saturday, June 24, from 1 pm - 4 pm

Folks across Highland Park and Ridgedale will open up their porches for hangouts, food, drinks, music and general good times.

Block Party

HPNA and RCA encourage the public to come out, enjoy the events, and check out the wide variety of people and businesses in the area.