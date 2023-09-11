Hispanic Heritage To Be Celebrated At Chattanooga State's 8th Annual Latin Festival

Don't miss out on Chattanooga State's 8th Annual Latin Festival on Saturday, October 14th.

It's a celebration of Hispanic culture packed with performances, activities, and food. The free community event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the main campus, located at 4501 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga.

The festival offers a diverse range of performances, including traditional dances, and food lovers can explore the tastes of Latin America with a selection of food trucks. The College and its community partners will provide engaging activities and important resources to help families succeed in their educational journey.

“Chattanooga State is proud to host this community-wide celebration,” stated Dr. Quincy Jenkins, Vice President of Organizational Culture and Engagement at Chattanooga State. “Our Latin Festival reflects the cultural richness of our Latino student body and aims to help the College fulfill its purpose to support and empower everyone in our community to learn without limits.”

If your organization would like to host an activity or provide educational resources to attendees, please complete the online form.

For more information, contact Libby Jenno, Organizational Culture and Engagement, at: libby.jenno@chattanoogastate.edu or 423.697.3220.