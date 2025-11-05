Historic Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair Returns For Veteran's Day Weekend

The popular Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair is set to take over the sprawling 2,100-acre Old McDonald’s Farm for a spectacular three-day event on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, November 7th to the 9th.

This year’s fair is set to impress with a variety of entertainment, rides, and contests. Not only does the price of admission get you access to the fairgrounds, but it also gives you access to lumberjack shows, a rodeo, and fireworks set to Music of America.

There will also be crafts, amusement rides, and fairground food classics like corndogs, funnel cakes, and kettle corn. There will be a very serious pie-eating competition. Parking is free on site too, and there will be a recognition of veterans.

For a bit of history, the first fair was held in 1951, with credit for it going to the Hamilton County Fair Association and George McInturff at the time. The initial fair’s events included floral displays, agricultural exhibits, and garden club exhibitions, many of which continue even to this day, marking generations of families who have treasured the fair.

There will be live music from a headlining band, Diamond Rio, along with Amber Carrington, Brandon Davis, and Jason Crabb. There will also be a Little Miss Cowboy and Little Miss Cowgirl costume contest for kids aged six and under and a separate one for kids aged seven and up.

In addition to a costume contest, there will also be a cornhole tournament, roving artists & stilt walkers, and sounds from the East Tennessee Symphony Orchestra.

With adventure and excitement around every corner, this year’s Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair is set to impress. Grab a massive corn dog and settle in for a weekend of incredible contests, live music, rides, and a dazzling display of fireworks.

Tickets for an adult single-day entry start at around $12.67 online and $16.80 for all three days.

