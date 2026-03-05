History Company And Southeastern Veterans Museum Honors Veterans

It’s crazy what you can discover if you just take the time to slow down or stop to see what you’re driving by. For instance, I have repeatedly passed this building on my way to Chickamauga, or Rock Spring or LaFayette, GA.

I recently decided to stop in, not once, not twice, but three times at the History Company, Military History & Surplus Store which is also home to the Southeast Veterans Museum.

Owner Louis Varnell is a walking encyclopedia when it comes to telling the stories of the veterans from the wars throughout America’s history. He has a vast collection of veteran uniforms, medals, memorabilia and stories that need to be told in his store and museum.

He said the store has been around for 16 years and that roughly 85% of the items displayed in the museum honor veterans that are from Chattanooga or the surrounding region and state.

His father, Major Neil Varnell, served during World War II and later worked as an Overhead Lineman for the Electric Power Board (EPB). His uniform and story are proudly displayed.

There is a plague on the wall stating his dad is the main reason for the museum. His dad was his hero, and he wanted to tell his story and share the stories of others. Louis said he planned on joining the military, just like his dad, but a severe hearing loss made him ineligible.

The museum went through a few iterations, including being housed in what he calls his “battle bus,” but his current location is a sprawling building on Lafayette Road. The front has items, miniatures, uniforms, stickers, hats, and memorabilia for sale.

Walking through the museum, there are displays from the Spanish-American War, Civil War, World War One and Two, Vietnam War, Korean War, and Iraq-Afghanistan War. Louis said he got most of the items from estate sales, donations from the veterans’ families, private purchases and lots of research.

The first time I walked through the museum I was in awe of all the items. The second time I slowed down, read the stories, and looked at the soldiers’ photos.

I spotted one display connected to the surrounding community. There is mention of Camp Thomas in the display for the Spanish-American War. I recently learned about Camp Thomas when I was in Chickamauga. Camp Thomas served as a massive, rapidly established training ground for over 72,000 U.S. troops during the Spanish-American War in 1898. Today, it’s known as Crawfish Spring across the street from the Gordon Lee Mansion.

I read about Master Sgt, William K. Mayo, who lived in Chattanooga. His airplane was downed by friendly fire, but his body was never recovered. Awarded an Air Medal and Purple Heart it was sad to read that his Air Medal was found at the Catoosa County landfill by accident. His Purple Heart was likely at the landfill too but not discovered and likely buried under tons of debris.

They searched for a photo of Mayo to place with the medal. Five years later a family member of a woman named Clara reached out to the museum. Turns out Clara was with the Women’s Army Corp (WAC) out of Fort Oglethorpe and married to Mayo. After she passed the family gave the photo of Mayo to the museum.

It’s a touching story of love, loss and remembrance. It was also another tie with the community since Fort Oglethorpe was a training site for the WAC.

In the back of the museum there were displays honoring the WACS and the WAVES, Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service. The WAVES were the U.S. Naval Reserve women's branch during World War II, to fill shore-based roles, freeing men for sea duty. Roughly 100,000 women served in diverse roles, including clerical, communications, intelligence, and aviation. It seems appropriate to give them a shout out in this story, since March is Women’s History Month.