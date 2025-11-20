Holidays Under The Peaks Seasonal Fun Returns To The Tennessee Aquarium

Now, darter! Now, otter! Now, shiner and sturgeon! On, turtle! On, gator! On, lemur and penguin!

There are still plenty of nights left until Christmas, but the magic of the season will soon be on full display at the Tennessee Aquarium with the return of the Holidays Under the Peaks celebration.

From Friday, Nov. 28, to Sunday, Dec. 28, guests can experience an underwater wonderland with holiday music, décor and daily seasonal programming included with regular Aquarium admission.

Even with the demands of a busy holiday schedule, St. Nick always logs some time underwater before the Big Night. SCUBA Claus will don his fins and respirator at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 21, to swim with the fishes in the River Giants and Tennessee River exhibits.

Through the magic of yuletide, Santa will also be on hand to pose for photos in the Ocean Journey building on 12 select days between Nov. 28 and Dec. 24. Photo packages start at $35 online or $45 in person. Aquarium Members receive a 15% discount.

It wouldn’t be Holidays Under the Peaks without the Aquarium’s iconic peak lights changing to candy cane red and white. The switch for this special seasonal illumination will be flipped on Friday, Nov. 28.

Beginning Nov. 28, a modern holiday classic chugs back into the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater with the much-anticipated return of The Polar Express 3D. Daily screenings of this tale of a boy discovering the power of belief on a journey aboard a magical, North Pole-bound locomotive will continue through Dec. 28.

A beloved family tradition for many, the theater will once again host the PJs and Polar Express event at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20. During this special screening of The Polar Express 3D, guests are encouraged to wear their comfiest set of pajamas to enjoy the film while sipping hot cocoa. Before the show, attendees can also meet and snap a photo with the film's magical train conductor in the theater lobby.

If seeing the Ocean Journey building by day during Holidays Under the Peaks isn't magical enough, the Aquarium will host a popular Sleep in the Deep overnight experience on Friday, Dec. 19. Guests have the option to add the PJs and Polar event as a VIP experience the following morning.

Holiday Cheers is a fresh addition to this year's Holidays Under the Peaks celebration. This 21-and-up event will take place after hours in the Ocean Journey building the evening of Friday, Nov. 21. Guests can enjoy seasonal-themed drinks, a mashed potato bar, holiday goodie bag, decorations and a variety of other activities.

Tickets to PJs and Polar Express, Holiday Cheers and Sleep in the Deep are limited and may be purchased online at tickets.tnaqua.org/events

Even without the return of the Polar Express, it would still be full steam ahead at the IMAX 3D Theater this holidays season thanks to a packed slate of highly anticipated upcoming releases: