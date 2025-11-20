Holidays Under The Peaks Seasonal Fun Returns To The Tennessee Aquarium

Now, darter! Now, otter! Now, shiner and sturgeon! On, turtle! On, gator! On, lemur and penguin!
There are still plenty of nights left until Christmas, but the magic of the season will soon be on full display at the Tennessee Aquarium with the return of the Holidays Under the Peaks celebration.
From Friday, Nov. 28, to Sunday, Dec. 28, guests can experience an underwater wonderland with holiday music, décor and daily seasonal programming included with regular Aquarium admission.
Even with the demands of a busy holiday schedule, St. Nick always logs some time underwater before the Big Night. SCUBA Claus will don his fins and respirator at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 29 through Dec. 21, to swim with the fishes in the River Giants and Tennessee River exhibits.
Through the magic of yuletide, Santa will also be on hand to pose for photos in the Ocean Journey building on 12 select days between Nov. 28 and Dec. 24. Photo packages start at $35 online or $45 in person. Aquarium Members receive a 15% discount.
It wouldn’t be Holidays Under the Peaks without the Aquarium’s iconic peak lights changing to candy cane red and white. The switch for this special seasonal illumination will be flipped on Friday, Nov. 28.
Beginning Nov. 28, a modern holiday classic chugs back into the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater with the much-anticipated return of The Polar Express 3D. Daily screenings of this tale of a boy discovering the power of belief on a journey aboard a magical, North Pole-bound locomotive will continue through Dec. 28.
A beloved family tradition for many, the theater will once again host the PJs and Polar Express event at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20. During this special screening of The Polar Express 3D, guests are encouraged to wear their comfiest set of pajamas to enjoy the film while sipping hot cocoa. Before the show, attendees can also meet and snap a photo with the film's magical train conductor in the theater lobby.
If seeing the Ocean Journey building by day during Holidays Under the Peaks isn't magical enough, the Aquarium will host a popular Sleep in the Deep overnight experience on Friday, Dec. 19. Guests have the option to add the PJs and Polar event as a VIP experience the following morning.
Holiday Cheers is a fresh addition to this year's Holidays Under the Peaks celebration. This 21-and-up event will take place after hours in the Ocean Journey building the evening of Friday, Nov. 21. Guests can enjoy seasonal-themed drinks, a mashed potato bar, holiday goodie bag, decorations and a variety of other activities.
Tickets to PJs and Polar Express, Holiday Cheers and Sleep in the Deep are limited and may be purchased online at tickets.tnaqua.org/events
Even without the return of the Polar Express, it would still be full steam ahead at the IMAX 3D Theater this holidays season thanks to a packed slate of highly anticipated upcoming releases:
- Wicked: For Good (Nov. 19-Dec. 2): Follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) in the second, and final, installment in the cinematic adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. The spectacular conclusion tests the unlikely pair's friendship and will determine the fate of all of Oz.
- Zootopia 2 (Nov. 26-Dec. 8): Building on the characters of Disney’s mega-popular 2016 animated tale of a world populated by talking animals, bunny detective Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and her newly deputized partner, fox Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), track the twisting trail of a mysterious reptile.
- Rolling Stones – At the Max (Dec. 10-14): First released in 1991, classic rock fans will be delighted by the return of this concert film featuring a performance by the Stones as part of their Steel Wheels/Urban Jungle Tour in 1990. These screenings will be presented in IMAX’s exclusive 1.43:1 expanded aspect ratio.
Thanks to a year's worth of unlimited access to River Journey and Ocean Journey, an Aquarium Membership is special gift at any time of year, but a holiday promotion elevates this perennial favorite to the next level. Holiday gift memberships purchased through Dec. 14 include a plush stingray. Learn more at tnaqua.org/gift
To support the community and in the spirit of giving, guests and the public are invited to donate new and unwrapped hats, gloves and socks in bins located at the Aquarium’s entrances from Dec. 1 to Dec. 21. Collected items will be sent for distribution by the Chatt Foundation, a local non-profit with the mission “to meet the most basic needs of hungry, homeless and vulnerable people in our community while offering a clear path to self-sufficiency.”
Next to the Aquarium, the National Medal of Honor Heritage Center adds even more layers to a fun day of learning and inspiration with curated galleries paying tribute to the heroes who have received the nation's highest military decoration.
The Tennessee Aquarium is closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
Learn more about Holidays Under the Peaks, at-home holiday activities and peruse the online gift shop at tnaqua.org/holidays