Home Finale For Chattanooga Red Wolves To Benefit Breast Cancer Awareness

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the Chattanooga Red Wolves will have their final home game of the season against Greenville Triumph SC.

As October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, the game will be in honor of CHI Memorial and the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center. One hundred percent of all ticket proceeds from the game will directly benefit the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center.

The Red Wolves have collaborated with Missy May Pierano, a local artist and longtime supporter of the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center, and Angie Supan, a breast cancer survivor, to create a game-exclusive, pink-themed pregame jersey. Ms. Supan selected the final design of the jersey, which will be available for purchase on game day. All proceeds from the jersey will also benefit the MaryEllen Locher Breast Center.

“This jersey symbolizes the strength, hope and integrity that those battling this disease exhibit each day. We cannot express our gratitude enough to Ms. Pierano and Ms. Supan for their work in helping the design come to life,” said Mitch Martino, Director of Business Operations for the Chattanooga Red Wolves. “We hope that all we do on Saturday showcases our support to them, and all who are experiencing this and have survived it, and that we can assist in eradicating this terrible disease once and for all.”

Along with the pink jersey, CHI Memorial Stadium will have a variety of pink items for fans to enjoy, all while joining the team in the fight against breast cancer. Fans can expect to see pink concessions, a limited amount of pink rally towels and a pre-match party at the Howl Bar with music from local musician, Nick Stuard. A live fireworks show will occur post-match.

To assist in raising awareness and help fans understand the severity of breast cancer, CHI Memorial will have a mammogram bus on-site. Screenings are free for those who would like to receive one. CHI Memorial will have staff present who can further educate attendees on breast cancer and the importance of receiving regular screenings.

The Red Wolves are asking their fans to “pink it out and pack it out” by wearing pink and ensuring that they do not miss the home finale.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.chattanoogaredwolves-sc.com/tickets.