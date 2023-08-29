Homegrown Talent: Singer Lauren Alaina Set To Headline The Hamilton County Fair

Rossville, Georgia native Lauren Alaina will headline the Hamilton County Fair, sponsored by Little Debbie. as part of a dazzling musical lineup of homegrown talent.

A multi-platinum-selling singer/songwriter, Alaina will grace the Dr. Pepper Stage on Saturday, and Hamilton County native and rising star, Brandon Davis, will kick off the show.

“The all-new County Fair will highlight many of the most talented citizens of our region, headlined by country music star, Lauren Alaina,” said Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp. “I’m most excited for the little girls, like mine, who will see Lauren on stage at the County Fair and realize they too can accomplish great things.”

The hometown stars will serenade fairgoers under the Tennessee sky at the highly anticipated Hamilton County Fair, taking place over Veterans Day Weekend (Nov. 10-12, 2023). The fair will culminate in a breathtaking fireworks display presented by Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, illuminating the night sky in mesmerizing light and color.

“Lauren is an immensely talented artist and a true reflection of our community's spirit and pride. Just as Little Debbie refers to Debbie as our hometown girl, Lauren is undoubtedly our hometown girl too,” said Karen Shostak, fair director and deputy director of Hamilton County Parks and Recreation. “Her journey from our local stages to national stardom is a source of inspiration for all of us in Hamilton County. To have her grace our stage is a dream come true.”

Today, fair organizers also revealed the brand new Hamilton County Fair song. Written by LeBron Arnwine and Jessica Hitte, the song encapsulates the experience of the county fair, blending nostalgia and anticipation.

Lauren Alaina

Grand Ole Opry member and Big Loud Records powerhouse Lauren Alaina has earned three chart-topping hits: RIAA platinum-certified “Road Less Traveled,” 7x platinum “What Ifs” with her childhood friend Kane Brown, and 2x platinum “ONE BEER” with labelmate HARDY + Devin Dawson. The Georgia-born force, who American Songwriter notes is “on a seemingly limitless upward trajectory,” has shared the stage with Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride and Jason Aldean.

She's headlined two raved-about tours, the sold-out That Girl Was Me Tour and bar-raising On Top Of The World Tour Presented by Maurices. The gold-medal vocalist has performed on some of the highest-profile stages in the world including Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, TODAY, Good Morning America, ABC’s CMA Fest specials, CMA and ACM Awards, MLB’s World Series national anthem performance and more.

“Hamilton County is where my journey started, so it's a sweet moment to return to my roots and share this new music with the people who have been by my side from the beginning. I can't wait to see y'all at the Fair!” says Lauren Alaina

Brandon Davis

After a nearly fatal car crash back in 2019, Brandon Davis realized just how short life can be and was determined not to waste another minute. With the support of his wife and family, he picked up his guitar and began releasing song after song that quickly caught the attention of millions as Billboard, People Magazine and more began sharing his story and the music that encompasses it.

His second song ever released, “Step by Step” landed no. 4 on the Billboard charts and garnered Davis fans from across the world. Last year, Davis had the honor of setting off on a 17-show tour with Tim McGraw across the United States from April-June. This Chattanooga boy is quickly making a name for himself, and with 16 songs on the way just this year alone, it’s safe to say this is a show fans won’t want to miss.

Experience the New 2023 Hamilton County Fair

The Hamilton County Fair boasts a captivating medley of attractions designed to delight attendees of all ages. From classic amusement rides to beloved fairground delicacies to awe-inspiring agricultural showcases, the fair offers a treasure trove of experiences for families, individuals and music fans. The fair and its live entertainment are not funded by Hamilton County Government. The event is supported by Little Debbie, community sponsors and maintains its own non-profit status as a 501(c)(3) organization.

Tickets are on sale now at HamiltonTNFair.com. Follow the fair on social media at @HamiltonTNFair on Instagram and @McDonaldFarmTN on Facebook.