Honoring The 163rd Anniversary Of The Battle Of Chickamauga This September

This year the 163rd anniversary of the Battle of Chickamauga is truly a special event. The day of the second bloodiest battle of the Civil War, Friday September 18 through Sunday September 20, coincides exactly with the original battle days from 1863.

Interpretative Park Ranger Christopher Young said his staff created a schedule of engaging tours, a hands-on history station, historical artillery demonstrations, and immersive historical hikes led by Park Historian Jim Ogden.

Roughly 120,000 soldiers fought in the battle that ended with 34,000 soldiers killed, wounded and missing. Of those 18,000 were confederate soldiers and 16,000 were Union soldiers.

Park Historian Jim Ogden will be providing tours and talking about Confederate Brigadier General Henry Clayton’s Alabama Brigade and their role in key moments of the day’s fighting.

According to historical reports from the University of Alabama, Clayton was an Alabama attorney, state legislator, and Confederate Army officer. He helped organize and train the First Alabama Infantry and the Thirty-ninth Alabama and commanded these and several other Alabama regiments. He rose to brigade command and then to the rank of major general and divisional command in the Army of Tennessee. After the war, he practiced law and operated a plantation. He also served as post-war circuit court judge and was president of the University from 1886-1889.

Ogden will be talking about Clayton’s historic battle. His tours typically last approximately 90 minutes to 2 hours and usually involve a mile or more of walking through uneven terrain and uncut fields. Visitors are encouraged to dress appropriately and wear comfortable shoes. The final schedule will be posted a week prior to the event and can be found at nps.gov/chch/chickamauga163historian.htm

Throughout the weekend there will be ranger-led tours. To view the full weekend schedule of tours visit nps.gov/chch/chickamauga163rangertours.htm. Some tours are car caravan tours while others are walking tours.

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park's living history artillery crew will conduct artillery firing demonstrations, portraying the 4th Indiana Battery, commanded by Lieutenant David Flansburg. The demonstrations will be on Saturday and Sunday. The schedule can be found at nps.gov/chch/chickamauga163livinghistory.htm

On Saturday, September 19, America's National Parks (Eastern National) will host Maury Nicely, author of Forging a New South: The Life of General John T. Wilder, for a book signing, at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center, from 10 am - 4 pm.

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park also allow visitors to take self-guided tours. I happen to live close to the battlefield and visit quite often because the entire park is so massive that it is impossible to hike through every trail and site in one day. First, stop into the visitor’s center to pick up trail maps. These maps will guide you as well as show you where you can hear about specific battles by using your cellphone to call in and listen. Starting at the visitor’s center is important because right now, some of the roads in the park are being updated and are closed.

I like viewing the Wilder Brigade Monument an 85-foot tower that overlooks the south end of the battlefield where John Wilder's "Lightning Brigade" fought. In her book Chattanooga Landmarks: Exploring the history of the Scenic City, author Jennifer Crutchfield said the monument was built by the Brigade’s surviving soldiers to honor his leadership.

Wilder later served as mayor of Chattanooga. The monument is open for visitors to climb seasonally in the spring, summer, and fall, with weather permitting. I didn’t know this so now I’ll need to see how far up I can climb. The view is likely incredible.

Or step into history by touring Brotherton cabin. According to the historical marker placed at the site, at the time of the battle, George and Mary Brotherton and their children lived in a log house here. In the surrounding fields they grazed cattle and grew corn and hay. To escape the battle, some of the family along with other local families took refuge in a ravine about a mile from the cabin. There they endured hunger and cold and prayed for their boys serving in the Confederate army.

The marker states that after the battle, Adaline Brotherton, the youngest daughter, returned to the cabin in search of food. Finding four of their cows who had miraculously survived the battle, she prepared milk for the refugee families. However, the hundreds of wounded Union and Confederate soldiers she saw here aroused her sympathy, and she gave the milk to them.

Peeking inside the door and windows feels a bit eerie, especially as the sun goes down. Same can be said about the Kelly Cabin. Just plain spooky.

I encourage you to visit during their 163rd anniversary and learn about the battles, the soldiers who perished, the historical events that took place, the spirits that are said to still linger around and the folks who dedicated their time to creating this national park.

For a full list of anniversary events visit nps.gov/chch/chickamauga163.htm