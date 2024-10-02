Houston Museum Of Decorative Arts Joins Library Family Pass Program

The Chattanooga Public Library is excited to announce the newest addition to its Family Pass Collection: admission to the Houston Museum of Decorative Arts.

Now available at all five Library locations, the pass covers the cost of admission for up to two adults and three children.

The Houston Museum offers visitors guided tours through a unique and extensive collection of decorative glass and ceramics, including thousands of awe-inspiring objects from the Anna Safley Houston collection.

Many of the antiques in the collection come from famous designers such as Steuben, Tiffany, New England Glass Co., Mount Washington Glass Co., Phoenix, Fenton and Harrach.

The beautiful 1890s Victorian mansion that houses the museum is currently undergoing renovations, but the collection is viewable at its temporary location, 412 E 2nd Street, just a half block from the mansion.

Once it reopens, visitors will be able to also view an extensive collection of antique furniture, music boxes and more.

"We’re fired up to include the Houston Museum in our Family Pass collection. It’s a crystal-clear opportunity for families to enjoy a truly unique experience" said Will O’Hearn, Library Executive Director.

Family Passes are available to checkout with any valid Chattanooga Public Library card. Each pass can be checked out once per card, per calendar year, and they are available on a first come, first serve basis. The Library also offers family passes to Chattanooga Symphony & Opera performances, Chattanooga Football Club matches, UTC Mocs Football games, and Chattanooga Lookouts games, as well as passes to the Chattanooga Zoo, Tennessee Aquarium, Creative Discovery Museum, Hunter Museum of American Art, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, Chattanooga Audubon Society and the Bessie Smith Cultural Center.

More information about The Houston Museum, as well as updates on the museum’s renovations, can be found at thehoustonmuseum.org. Library locations, events, hours, and more can be found at chattlibrary.org.