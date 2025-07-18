How To Travel The Universe Without Even Leaving Chattanooga

Star gazers might be a bit surprised to learn that Chattanooga has an observatory and planetarium in the city. They might also be surprised to learn that all the events and programs offered at the Clarence T. Jones Observatory are free for all to enjoy.

The Clarence T. Jones Observatory is an astronomical observatory in Chattanooga, owned and operated by UTC.

“The observatory building was finished in 1936, said Kevin Hon, who is the President of the Barnard Astronomical Society (BAS), a volunteer at the observatory and an adjunct Professor at UTC. “The telescope, on the other hand, didn't get finished until 1937.”

Hon said Jones was a member and President of the BAS and was instrumental in bringing people together to build the observatory and planetarium.

“He was the driving force,” Hon said. “He knew all the right people. He worked with the local school system to get it built under the Public Works Administrator Funding.

Hon said the observatory cost $16,000 to build back then, equivalent to roughly $350,000 today. “The telescope was done separately,” he said. “It was not under the Public Works Administrative Funding. The budget for it was just too much. So, Clarence T. Jones worked with his sons and some other local companies to help build this for practically nothing. It was all done locally. There were a lot of people involved.”

Steven Kline was a student at UTC and said Astronomy was a great pathway into physics and math, which he liked. He said he didn’t know there was an observatory in the city when he started classes in 2011. But, once he did, he started volunteering for the Sunday night star parties and various other events. Kline graduated in 2014.

“And in 2023, when I became full-time staff at UTC I was offered the chance to be the planetarium director and this Aug. 1, I officially begin my new role of observatory Director,” he said.

Inside the lecture room, photographs of constellations and planets adorn the wall. Hon and Kline said the photos were from BAS members who are into astrophotography. One photo that stands out from the others is the Orion constellation. Hon said it is made up of 200 smaller photos all pieced together.

“We have a large contingent of astrophotographers in our group,” Hon said. “Some of them nationally and internationally well-known. These photos are similar to what you see on the Hubble telescope images and James Webb telescope images.”

Kline said star gazing parties and other events are typically held during UTC’s spring and fall semesters when more of the student body is available to volunteer. All the educational programs are volunteer driven and always free.

During such planned events, guests enter the building from the front steps into the foyer that is lined with photos and a picture of Clarence T. Jones.

Guests are then seated in the lecture room where they learn about the various galaxies, planets, and constellations. Kline said the discussions are informal and interactive to engage the audience.

The interaction is stepped up a notch inside the planetarium. Guests marvel at the stars and planets that are projected above them on a 360-degree screen. Guests can help push the touchscreen tablet that blasts them into outer space.

The screen has scenery from the skyline of the city.

Kline said the experience is great for all ages, from toddlers to the elderly. The library is bare right now. Plans are being made to have interactive, hands-on displays set up in the room. Kline and Hon said the entire building is in the process of being renovated, a little bit at time, to enhance guests’ experiences.