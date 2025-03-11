Hunter Museum Launches New Spring Event On Their Beautiful River Terrace

The Hunter Museum of American Art is excited to announce a new event - Terrace at Twilight: A Night in the Garden taking place on Thursday, April 24 from 6 to 10pm.

The event will be held under a tent on the museum’s River Terrace, which will be transformed into a lush garden overlooking the Tennessee River. Guests will enjoy a silent auction, surprise experiences, cocktails and dancing all night long.

The theme, A Night in the Garden, draws inspiration from the mysterious charm of a garden at dusk, where ivy-clad walls and antiquated statues mingle in the shadows. Guests are encouraged to don their most creative garden-inspired cocktail attire to match the vibrant spirit of the evening.

Attendees and virtual supporters alike are encouraged to bid on the Terrace at Twilight online auction, available April 17th - 24th. Highlights include tickets to the 2025 Music City Bowl, limited edition vintage bourbon, tickets to regional flower farms, and exclusive curator-led museum tours. Don’t miss bidding on these great experiences and more!

"We are thrilled to be chairing the first year of this incredible new event," expressed Chairs Amanda and Ben Frank. "Terrace at Twilight will be a gorgeous, fun-filled spring celebration on the Hunter’s spectacular River Terrace, and we hope the whole community joins us on April 24 to support the Hunter Museum."

Tickets can be purchased at huntermuseum.org/events/terrace-at-twilight.

A general admission ticket ($125) includes access to an open bar, delicious hors d’oeuvres, silent auction participation, and plenty of dancing under the stars. A VIP ticket ($250) enhances your experience, offering complimentary valet, access to an exclusive VIP lounge, and elevated bar offerings. Valet accommodations can be added to a general admission ticket for $10.

Now’s the chance for first-time visitors as well as seasoned supporters to experience a rooftop celebration at the Hunter. Get your tickets today and join us for a fun, festive and floral-filled evening supporting the museum.