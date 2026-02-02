ICCM Miracles Happening Healing Conference Brings Hope To Chattanooga

From Thursday, February 19th, to Saturday, February 21st, the International Congress of Churches and Ministers will be hosting a powerful Healing Conference with internationally known minister Joan Hunter, from the Happy Hunter family.

The conference promises to showcase God’s healing power, as well as allow individuals to receive impartation and ministry on finances, chronic illness or pain, broken-heart syndrome, and emotional and physical restoration.

The conference is hosted by the International Congress of Churches and Ministers, an international Christian organization that holds annual conferences and provides credentials, ordination training, and ministry support to pastors, missionaries, evangelists, and other church leaders.

People are encouraged to come with an open mind, one that is expecting and believing that miracles can happen. Whether you need physical healing, emotional restoration, or a fresh touch from God, this conference is designed for that.

In speaking on the phone with pastor, ministry leader, two-time breast cancer survivor, and chief executive director for Vision Broadcasting Network, Kammy Chitwood, she spoke to what people can expect from the conference.

“Come with great expectations. Put everything aside that you feel with your natural emotions and truly expect God to do something. If you’ve never done anything like this, I always say, 'What do you have to lose?' We are hosting this for Minister Joan Hunter.

Her family was actually the Happy Hunters. She leads by the spirit. She hands out cards for the services and starts teaching, then she’ll have you write down certain things that you’ve struggled with, maybe a past hurt or someone you haven’t forgiven, and then she gives you one-on-one opportunities and will pray with you individually.”

Vision Broadcasting Network is a Christian television and streaming ministry operating under the greater umbrella of the International Congress of Churches and Ministers.

The network was founded over 16 years ago by Dr. H. Michael Chitwood, with the goal of broadcasting faith-based programming in an effort to reach people with the message of Jesus Christ using television and online platforms. In short, Vision Broadcasting is the media outlet associated with ICCM that assists in sharing the ministry’s message.

When asked about plans to expand the conference and the message in the future, Kammy suggested that she wants people to open up their eyes and know that God still heals.

“I hope that we are able to establish these locally for our church and do them annually or semi-annually, and even bring in pastors from local churches to come as well. My hope is that people open up their eyes and know that God is still a God who heals and still performs miracles today. He truly does that today. Of all the craziness that’s in the world, we need something to truly rest our hope in.”

When speaking to Kammy about what she wants people to walk away from this event feeling, she mentioned that she wants people to feel set free.

“To be set free. Whatever is keeping someone held back, whether it be sickness in their body or in their mind, an illness, a heartbreak, or family issues, to be set free and find the peace that only God can give you.”

ICCM Miracles Happening Healing Conference