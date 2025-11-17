Ice On The Landing Returns As Part Of The Chattanooga Holiday Market

Celebrate the beginning of the holiday season November 22nd and 23rd as Ice on the Landing partners with the Chattanooga Market’s Holiday Market by kicking off the skating season and wrapping up the Market season in one festive weekend at the First Horizon Pavilion.

The ice rink will follow the same hours as the Chattanooga Market that weekend from 10am-4pm on Saturday and 11am -5pm on Sunday. Ice on the Landing will then re-open on Tuesday to begin its full 10-week season of skating through February 1.

This marks Ice on the Landing's 11th year of offering outdoor holiday ice skating in Chattanooga, providing 140’x50’ of real ice for skaters to enjoy. During its opening weekend, the rink will serve as the centerpiece to over 150 vendors, original artisans and food trucks, including all the regular favorites plus plenty of hot chocolate plus smores stations.

While the Chattanooga Market is free to attend, fees do apply for ice skating. Ticket pricing for ice skating remains at $12 for an children aged 12 and under and $14 for all others. These prices include skates and a 60-minute skate session. Online reservations are encouraged to ensure your skate time at www.iceonthelanding.com.

New this year, Ice on the Landing is excited to introduce ice skating lessons through the ISI Ice Skating Program, the nation’s original learn-to-skate system that has helped ore than 10 million people discover the joy of ice skating since 1959.

Offered for all ages and abilities, these skating lessons teach basic balance and movement to Pre-Alpha though Delta for developing forward, backward and turning skills on the ice. Lessons at Ice on the Landing will be offered on Saturday mornings and Mondays, with private or group lessons. Those interested in signing up for lessons should contact Loulouskate56@gmail.com

Ice on the Landing’s location at the First Horizon Pavilion provides plentiful parking and a high overhead covering that offers skaters convenience and protection from wet weather.

An ongoing schedule of special activities, music and promotions will keep the rink lively including the popular weekly “Giveback Day” program, during which Ice on the Landing partners with various local not-for-profits to share 20% of its skating revenue between 5:00-9:00pm.

Regular food options on site will include the Cocoa Cabin, including a seasonal drink menu, burgers and snacks, Chick-fil-A, cotton candy and kettle corn on many dates through the schedule.

In addition to the skating, enjoy an on-site Big Wheel Course, a “Chill Zone” with seating, tables, television screens and fire pits. Games such as corn hole and Connect Four will also a regular part of the fun at the pavilion.

Birthday skating parties and other parties will be popular offerings at Ice on the Landing, as well as season passes and gift cards. Look for tickets to be on sale beginning this week for “Cookie Making with Mrs. Claus on December 20 and 21.

Other weekend promotions and activities will keep the atmosphere lively and entertaining as Ice on the Landing teams up with community partners such as the YMCA and the Chattanooga Public Library, and the popular “Rink In the New Year” New Year’s Eve Party will again be offered as a great date or family option for ringing in 2026!

Details on hours of operation and ticket purchases are available at www.iceonthelanding.com.