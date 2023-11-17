Ice On The Landing Opens Its 10th Season The Day After Thanksgiving

Ice on the Landing, Chattanooga’s only ice skating rink, announces its return for the 2023-24 season at its new location at the First Horizon Pavilion (home of the Chattanooga Market) on Friday, November 24.

This open-air holiday rink will move from its previous location in the Glenn Miller Gardens at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, where it has been operating each holiday season since 2016.

The new location at the First Horizon Pavilion will offer guests of Ice on the Landing plentiful and convenient parking, and weekend programming and entertainment around the rink will offer even more to enjoy, including rotating food trucks, art vendors, face painters, themed promotions, and children’s entertainment. The high overhead covering will protect the skaters from rain as well as protect the ice conditions.

Opening weekend of November 24-26 will include some holiday vendors, short train rides with Santa, as well as a Taylor Swift “Power Hour” from 3:00-4:00pm on Sunday. A regular “Chill Zone” will offer an area with seating, three television screens and fire pits. A hot drink trailer will be a regular fixture, as well as the Jalapeno Corndog food truck. Freaky Funnels will also be on site Friday, and Go Go Gyro will offer additional concessions on Saturday and Sunday.

Ticket pricing for ice skating is $12 for an adult ticket and $10 for a child ticket aged 12 and under. These prices include skates and a 60-minute skate session.

Birthday skating parties and other parties will continue to be offered, as well as season passes and gift cards. The open-air holiday ice skating rink will be open almost every day through January 28.

Ice on the Landing’s final weekend at the end of January will include the popular cast iron skillet curling tournament benefitting the Chattanooga Food Bank.

Details on hours of operation and ticket purchases are available at www.iceonthelanding.com.