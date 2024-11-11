Ice On The Landing Returns At The Chattanooga Market November 24

Ice on the Landing returns for the 2024-25 ice skating season on Sunday, November 24 as the centerpiece to the Thanksgiving-themed Chattanooga Market at the First Horizon Pavilion.

Celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year, the open-air rink has now expanded its size by 1400 sq ft, providing 140’x50’ of real ice for skaters to enjoy.

Surrounded by numerous holiday craft vendors and eateries during the Thanksgiving-themed Chattanooga Market on November 24, Ice on the Landing will then begin its regular operations with a full schedule of daily ice skating and promotions throughout the season, which extends to February 2, 2025.

Its location at the First Horizon Pavilion provides plentiful parking and a high overhead covering that offers skaters convenience and protection from wet weather.

“We’re excited to offer our Chattanooga Market patrons something special this year – Ice on the Landing. Families can enjoy ice skating on Sunday Funday AND shopping with our farms and artists for the holidays. We’ll have plenty of food trucks too!” according to Melissa Lail, marketing manager for the Chattanooga Market.

An ongoing schedule of special activities, music and promotions will keep the rink lively including the popular “We Give Wednesdays” program, during which Ice on the Landing partners with various local not-for-profits to share 20% of its skating revenue between 5:00-9:00pm.

Food options on site will include the Cocoa Cabin, including a seasonal drink menu and crepes, and the Jalapeno Corndog on a daily basis, and weekends will feature additional food vendors.

An on-site “Chill Zone” offers an area with seating, television screens and fire pits. Games such as corn hole and Connect Four are also a regular part of the fun at the pavilion, and other new games and activities are soon to be announced on site.

Ticket pricing for ice skating is $12 for an children aged 12 and under and $14 for all others. These prices include skates and a 60-minute skate session. Online reservations are encouraged to ensure your skate time at iceonthelanding.com.

Birthday skating parties and other parties will be popular offerings at Ice on the Landing, as well as season passes and gift cards. Tickets can now also be purchased for “Green Pancakes with the Grump” on December 14 and “Cookie Making with Mrs. Claus on December 22. Other promotions will include Taylor Swift Power Hour, R&B Beats with DJ Chi, music from the CSO’s Brass Quintet, crafts from the Chattanooga Public Library and the “Rink In the New Year” New Year’s Eve Party, just to name a few.

Ice on the Landing is owned and managed by Chattanooga Presents and is made possible by a presenting sponsorship by Warren & Griffin, major sponsorships from TVFCU and The Stadium Corporation, along with support from Children’s Hospital at Erlanger, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, the Center for Sports Medicine & Orthopaedics and Real Estate Partners.