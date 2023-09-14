Ice On The Landing Returns In November At A New, Larger Location

Ice on the Landing, Chattanooga’s only ice skating rink, announces its return for the 2023-24 season at its new location at the First Horizon Pavilion (home of the Chattanooga Market) on Friday, November 24.

This open-air holiday rink, owned and managed by Chattanooga Presents, will move from its previous location in the Glenn Miller Gardens at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, where it has been operating each holiday season since 2016.

“We have loved having the ice rink at the iconic Chattanooga Choo Choo, but we are thrilled with the growth opportunities and the amenities that the First Horizon Pavilion will offer to our guests as well as sponsors," explains Carla Pritchard, owner of Chattanooga Presents. "We will now have additional space to provide more programming and entertainment, convenient parking and never again have to close the rink due to rain. People really love the outdoor and open-air setting, and the high overhead covering will protect the skaters from rain as well as protect the ice conditions.” Organizers say wintery lighting and décor will create an appealing ambiance, while weekend food trucks will offer concessions options on site.

“On behalf of The Chattanooga Choo Choo, we are grateful to Ice on The Landing and Chattanooga Presents for the fun that has been shared over the years and helping make the property & neighborhood what it is today,” said Jeff Merriam, Assistant VP, Investments for Northpond Partners, the company who purchased the Choo Choo property in 2021. “It is exciting to hear they have outgrown the Choo Choo, and we are eager to explore new possibilities at the property.”

Stadium Corporation Executive Director Brian Wright said, "We are thrilled to partner with Chattanooga Presents to bring Ice on the Landing to the First Horizon Pavilion this winter, marking the return of ice skating to our campus after a 20+ year hiatus. This activation aligns perfectly with our mission of being Chattanooga's year-round home for arts, culture, and community events that support all things local.”

Ice on the Landing will be open through January 28, with the final weekend being dedicated to the popular cast iron skillet curling tournament.

Ticket pricing will remain at $12 for an adult ticket and $10 for a child aged 12 and under (including skate rental).

Further information is available at www.iceonthelanding.com.