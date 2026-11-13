Iconic Coca-Cola Mural Restored And Rededicated In South Pittsburg

I knew about the deep historical connection of the Coca-Cola Company here in Chattanooga. But on Thursday I learned there was also a deep connection in nearby South Pittsburg.

Thursday morning, South Pittsburg city officials and several representatives from the Coca-Cola Company held a rededication ceremony unveiling a restored, iconic Coca-Cola mural on the side of the historic Old Cameron-Patton Hotel on Cedar Ave. and 3rd Street.

Cedar Avenue between 3rd and 4th Street was blocked off as residents and dignitaries gathered. An antique Ford vehicle branded with Coca-Cola signage and carrying the old-style bottles was parked in front of the hotel. The Coca-Cola Pola Bear mascot was walking around. People posed for photos with him.

The ceremony started with the South Pittsburg Marching Band playing the National Anthem.

Wesley Brewer with the Marion County Chamber of Commerce said the project took more than a year of planning and preparation. Artists Skip Bondur and Logan Flint restored the mural. It’s their third restoration for the Coca-Cola Company. The other two were in Panama City, Florida and downtown Calera, Alabama. Across the country Coca-Cola has worked with other communities and artists restoring Coca-Cola murals.

“In 1913 Hunt Keith set out to open the first Coca-Cola bottling plant here in South Pittsburg,” said city Mayor Shawn Henson. “It opened in 1914 one block away from where we stand now, on Elm Ave. where the Library Building stands now.”

The South Pittsburg native said he remembers standing in front of the bottling plant, staring into the window when he was just a child.

“Watching those bottles spin around on the carousel,” he said. “I thought that was the best thing in the world.”

The mayor said the bottling plant was moved to Cedar Avenue between 4th and 5th Street in 1940 because they had outgrown their first location. The plant operated until 1966.

“Historic murals tell the story of Coca-Cola’s connection to hometowns across America,” said Ian Smith, Director of Franchise Leadership at The Coca-Cola Company. “We live in a digital age, but I love paint, especially paint on bricks restoring this iconic mural. Coca-Cola has had a historic year celebrating 140 years as we also celebrate American’s 250th anniversary.”

South Pittsburg native Jerry Wynne said basically grew up at the bottling plant. His father 99-year-old Leonard Wynne, who attended the ceremony, was the Bottling Plant Manager for South Pittsburg Coca-Cola for 50 years.

“I remember being inside and seeing all the bottles,” he said. Wynne said his dad started working at the plant when he was just a teenager. At first, it was maintaining the grounds outside. He learned many positions and worked his way up to management. He said he learned that the original mural was commissioned in 1937.

Building owner Jimmy Layne said he was thrilled the mural was restored. He said he bought the building in January of 2025 with plans to restore it to its historical beauty.

“It’s going to take some time, and we are doing it in phases,” he said. “Phase one is complete. The restoration of this mural was part of phase two.”

The building was originally known as the Central Hotel in the early 1900’s. Around 1911, two investors, A.A. Cook and C.C. Moore replaced the Central Hotel with a 30-room hotel which had a dining room, and front and side entrances. It was called the Cookmoore Hotel.

Years later it became the Robert E. Lee Hotel which further evolved into the Cameron-Patton Hotel. The first-floor houses three local storefronts. The second and third floor have sat vacant for years. When it was the Robert E. Lee Hotel the second and third floor housed 18 former hotel room and six bathrooms.

After the ceremony the community gathered together to cut the ribbon rededicating the mural to the community.

Today there are still first-floor businesses and now the iconic mural shines bright once again for all to see. Everyone was given a commerative Coca-Cola with South Pittsburg named on the label.