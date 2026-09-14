Inaugural Doggie Days Of Summer Coming To Miller Park This Saturday

The inaugural Doggie Days of Summer is coming to Miller Park on Saturday, September 19th.

The event is free and fun-filled with a focus on providing educational resources and enrichment for dogs and their families. This event is geared towards senior and dogs with special needs, but all dogs and their families are welcome.

“Loving a dog means finding the best vet and services, ensuring they get the nutrients and treats they both need and deserve and most importantly that they are happy and have plenty of fun playtime,” said Shelby Guthrie, event host and cohort member of Emerging Producers.

Dogs and dog owners are invited to explore 30+ dog-friendly vendors and activities, listen to engaging speakers and demonstrations, and enter to win a prize in the pet contests. Doggie Days features vendors providing grooming/spa services, boarding, nutrition and nonprofit services that all support the dog community.

Event guests will also include artists specializing in pet memorials, experienced vets and organizations that provide emergency services, open concept clinics and end of life care.

This event is produced through River City Company’s Emerging Producers Program, which offers education, support and mentorship to up-and-coming event producers with a vision to create unique and diverse event experiences in downtown Chattanooga.

“Caring for my 16-year-old dog changed my life and in her memory we can change some more. Our dogs' worlds are only as big as we make them, and I hope for at least one day our event can help make their worlds a little bigger,” said Shelby Guthrie.

Event highlights include:

Vet speakers & training demonstrations

30+ vendors for pet services, local artists, and nonprofit organizations

Pet contests with prizes

Raffle giveaway

Local food vendors

Merchandise for sale

Onsite paw print stamping

Free photo booth with 4X6 photographs

Pet psychic readings

Onsite caricature art

Cool Down tent with a free doggie treat bar

Sniff Safari

Doggie Days of Summer is sponsored by: River City Company, the Lyndhurst Foundation, Pet Paradise, Chatt-Town Veterinary Care, and Dogtopia.

The event will be from 10:00am – 2:00pm at Miller Park on Saturday September 19. For more information, visit: facebook.com/profile.php?id=61588263172488. Volunteers are also needed for the event with registration available on ihelpchattanooga.org.