Inaugural Red Bank Arts Festival Scheduled For Saturday, September 27th

The City of Red Bank is proud to present the inaugural Red Bank Arts Festival.

This first-time event will be held on Saturday, September 27th from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the Joseph Glasscock Community Center located at 3653 Tom Weathers Drive.

This free, family-friendly event celebrates local creativity and community spirit with a vibrant mix of art, music, food, and interactive experiences.

Attendees can enjoy:

Live performances from local musicians and dancers

Art vendors and makers showcasing handmade goods

Interactive art activities for all ages

Food trucks and local treats

Community booths and resources

“We’re thrilled to welcome the community to Red Bank’s first Arts Festival,” said Tessa Ross, Chairperson of the Red Bank Public Art Board. “It showcases the creativity and connections that make Red Bank special and marks an exciting step toward public art bringing people together in new ways.”

The festival is part of Red Bank’s ongoing commitment to supporting the arts and fostering inclusive community engagement. Whether you are a longtime resident or a first-time visitor, the Red Bank Arts Festival offers something for everyone.

"We are so excited to bring this arts-focused and artist-centered event to Red Bank,” said Red Bank Mayor Stefanie Dalton. “Art has this way of bringing people together from all walks of life to share completely new and unique experiences with each other. And we are lucky to have such passionate and dedicated community members serving on our Red Bank Public Art Board to create opportunities like this for our neighbors.”

Mayor Dalton believes that Red Bank is a close-knit community that loves welcoming friends and visitors. Her hope is that everyone will join them in lifting up and supporting the community’s local artists, makers, organizations, and small businesses at the inaugural Red Bank Arts Festival.

Come celebrate the power of creativity and connection in Red Bank! For more information, go to the City of Red Bank website.