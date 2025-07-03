Independence Day Events Highlight The Scenic City Weekend Guide

With the Independence Day holiday weekend upon us, there are a whole lot of things to do and see around town.

And to make things a bit easier to navigate, we here at The Pulse have called upon our new Event Guru Joseph Mosman to highlight some of the most interesting things to see and do.

Plus, you can always check out the Local Events Calendar for everything that is happening around the city.

Creative Discovery Museum's Red White and Blue Day. A celebration of America’s birthday with several themed activities, perfect for children and families. This year’s celebration features a 21 geyser salute, an art studio, a creation station, popsicles, temporary tattoos, firework headbands, and more. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 4. $5-$19.95. 321 Chestnut St. Chattanooga, TN. dmfun.org

4th of July Picnic and Live Music. The Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga is hosting an indoor picnic to celebrate the 4th of July and will be serving BBQ chicken, potato salad, cole slaw, baked beans, watermelon, cookies, drinks, and will be featuring live performances from Daniel Foster, Lou Wamp, and Lon Eldridge. 11:30 a.m. July 4. $15 for One Adult. $28 for Two. $36 for a Family of Four, and free for children under six. Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga. 5461 North Terrace Road. Chattanooga, TN. jewishchattanooga.com

Lake Winnepesaukah Fireworks. This year, the aerial display will erupt over Lake Winnie with a show worthy of the park's centennial year. The display will ignite in time to patriotic music, with hundreds of effects burning in the sky from 150 feet to 500 feet, creating a visual spectacle that can be seen and experienced from anywhere in the park. July 4 at 10 p.m. Included with park admission. 1730 Lakeview Dr, Rossville, GA. www.lakewinnie.com

Repticon Chattanooga. Family friendly event at Camp Jordan featuring a variety of reptiles, spiders, small exotic animals, amphibians, and invertebrates available for purchase and to pet. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. July 5-6. $12-$20 for Adults, $6-$7 for Ages 5-12, ages 4 and under are free. Camp Jordan Arena 323. Camp Jordan Parkway. East Ridge, TN. repticon.com

Chattanooga River Market. Annual arts and crafts market outside the Tennessee Aquarium on Saturdays with live music, food and drink vendors, kids activities, local jewelry, and more. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. July 5. Free. Tennessee Aquarium. 1 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN. tnaqua.org

Stable 41 Market. Providing the community with direct access to high-quality, locally sourced food and goods. It is also a place for the community to gather and enjoy a variety of local entertainment. 1 p.m.-4 p.m., July 6. Free. 214 First St, Fort Oglethorpe, GA. letsgoforto.com/events/stable-41-market

Red, White, and Blueberries Festival. It’s a day where the 100+ vendors at the Chattanooga Market enjoy a blueberry theme. Patrons will find an abundance of the season’s fresh picked blueberries plus other berry creations: blueberry lemonade, blueberry pies, blueberry shaved ice, blueberry themed art and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m., July 6. Free. First Horizon Pavilion, 1826 Reggie White Blvd, Chattanooga. chattanoogamarket.com

Chattanooga Horn Authority. Chattanooga’s horn band, performing classic tunes from Chicago, Steely Dan, and Van Morrison, to name a few. 9:30 p.m. July 5. $5 cover. Hi-Fi Clydes. 122 W Main St. Chattanooga, TN. hificlydeschattanooga.com

Lori Mast and High Gravity. A high energy band fusing together bluegrass, rock, country, and blues. 8-9:30 p.m. July 4. Free. Puckett's Restaurant. 2 W. Aquarium Way. Chattanooga, TN. puckettsrestaurant.com

Rishard with Pianist Kash Wright. An accomplished jazz and scat singer, Rishard got his start singing gospel music in Chattanooga and has grown to develop a reputation as one of the city’s most iconic performers. 6-9 p.m. July 4. Free. Forge Restaurant in the Chattanoogan Hotel. 1201 Broad St. Chattanooga, TN. theforgechattanooga.com

