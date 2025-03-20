Ironman 70.3 Chattanooga Triathlon To Celebrate 10th Year Of Racing

The IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga triathlon is celebrating its 10th year of racing in the Scenic City with another sell out year.

The event, which is scheduled for Sunday, May 18, 2025 is expected to see over 3,000 athletes take on the popular southeastern U.S. triathlon that spans southeastern Tennessee & northern Georgia.

Athletes kick off their journey with a 1.4-mile swim in the Tennessee River before athletes embarked on the 56-mile bike course through northern Georgia and historic Chickamauga.

The 13.1-mile run course takes athletes through scenic downtown Chattanooga before finishing at Ross’s Landing along the Tennessee River.

“IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga has become a cornerstone event in our city, attracting athletes from around the world to experience our scenic course and welcoming community," said Barry White of the Chattanooga Tourism Co. "As we celebrate 10 years, we reflect on a decade of inspiring performances and look forward to another exciting race day and our continued partnership with IRONMAN.”

For more information on the IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga triathlon visit www.ironman.com/races/im703-chattanooga. For more information on the IRONMAN brand and global event series, visit www.ironman.com.

