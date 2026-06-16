It's A Father’s Day Full Of Blues & Brews At The Chattanooga Market This Sunday

This Sunday, the Chattanooga Market will be ready for some good ole fashioned family fun. It’s a Dad’s Day tradition…cold, local brews and live music too.

While the temps heat up, there’s something special about an iced cold beverage and listening to blues music. This Sunday boasts the Adam Stone Quartet for two sets beginning at 12:30pm on the Sunday Funday Stage.

From our farms, it’s peak produce season with tomatoes, okra, beans, squashes and so many other veggies and fruits. The Market makes it easy to shop for a Sunday night Father’s Day meal with fresh cuts of meat (Meyers Beef Farm, Barton Creek, Good Measure Farm) and fresh baked breads and treats (Bluff View Bakery, Federal Bake Shop and so many others).

If BBQ is his “thing”, there are several sauces and accoutrements to deliver just the right amount of sweet or spicy (Ryan’s Pepperworks, Evergreen and Market, and Lucky Cajun just to name a few). Real Cajun Market has some great sausages to take home for an easy cook out.

And the food trucks continue to come by the dozens. Dad can enjoy a nice big, juicy burger at Jonny Poppers, an I Love Tacos burrito, or indulge in a jumbo hot dog from Miss Griffin’s.

There are plenty of unique gift ideas from handmade leather belts and wallets to wood turned pens and valet boxes. Mostly, it’s a day out with family wrapped up for Dad.

Other weekly Chattanooga Markets continue through the week: