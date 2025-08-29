It's Never Too Early To Get Ready For A Ghostly Haunted Lantern Tour

The Haunted Lantern Tours at Ruby Falls is back.

Starting Sept. 7, and through select dates in October, you can learn all about the ghostly encounters at their after-hours guided Haunted Lantern Tour. Hear about the history of the caves, the ghosts that may linger within, and about Ruby Falls and its limestone castle.

Ruby Falls Public Relations Specialist Jaclyn Lewis said, throughout its history, Ruby Falls has seen its fair share of death, tragedy, sickness and folklore. Many believe Ruby Falls is haunted by the ghosts of its turbulent past.

Ruby Falls is a cavern that sits on top of Lookout Mountain Cave. The cave served as a campsite for Native Americans. During the Civil War it was used as a hospital and during prohibition it was frequently used by moonshiners.

Researchers unearthed mammal bones which dated back to the ice-age. “That’s how old this cave is,” Lewis said.

Ruby Falls was discovered by accident. Lookout Mountain Cave was sealed in 1905 by the Southern Railroad Company to build a railway tunnel. In 1923, chemist and cave explorer Leo Lambert worked to reopen the cave for tourism. While drilling the elevator shaft, he discovered a second cavern, where they discovered the 145-foot waterfall he named after his wife.

For a long time, the elevator provided visitors with access to Ruby Falls and the lower cave, but Ruby Falls proved to be more popular. The lower cave was eventually sealed. However, it remained accessible to researchers until 2005 when the State of Tennessee's elevator inspectors required it to be sealed for safety reasons.

Throughout the years people have shared their stories of unexplainable happenings.

“The Ruby Falls Castle and the Ruby Falls elevator shaft have been here for nearly one hundred years. That is a lot of time to pass for inexplicable things to be seen, heard and felt,” Lewis said. “In the 96 years of being here we have collected an abundance of ghost stories and inexplicable tales. Guests and our staff have told us things that are inexplicable and lean on the side of paranormal.”

Among the various specters seen, the Lady in White is a regular. Many believe it’s the spirit of Ruby herself. Paranormal investigators swear they held an entire conversation with Ruby via a spirit box, a machine used to communicate with the “other side.”

Visitors reported hearing the laughter of children as well. Leo and Ruby had six children, but only two lived to adulthood. Employees reported toys and magnets being moved and thrown around the gift shop. People reported hearing footsteps. Others reported having their hair tugged or “something,” brush by them.

An employee was allegedly saved by a spirit years ago. He was poised at the top of a ladder replacing a light bulb in the cavern. His co-worker walked away to retrieve some items. Then, the worker on the ladder started to fall back as the ladder slipped.

“And all of a sudden, he felt someone push him back up and push the ladder back in place as well,” Lewis said. “He thought it was his co-worker, but when he looked back and there was no one there.”

If any of the ghost stories about Ruby Falls are true, you’ll be in for a ghastly good time, especially in the dark. “Like we do in our year-long Lantern Tours, we will turn off all the lights, including the lanterns for a bit,” she said. “It is dark down there.”

This popular experience sells out fast. Tickets need to be purchased in advance, and online at rubyfalls.com/things-to-do/after-hours-ghost-tour-at-ruby-falls-by-lantern-light/

Tickets are $41.95 for ages 12 and up.

For times and availability visit: www.rubyfalls.com